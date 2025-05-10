PPP moves to replace candidate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The candidate selected through the (PPP) party's primary is facing a risk of replacement in just a week, from Kim Moon-soo to Han Duck-soo.



This is the situation of the People Power Party, which is the ruling party and the second-largest party in the National Assembly.



Before the candidate registration deadline, the People Power Party is engulfed in severe internal strife. Reporter Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party canceled the presidential candidate qualification of Kim Moon-soo after a meeting of the emergency committee and the election commission early this morning (May 10).



This unprecedented replacement of a presidential candidate occurred just a week after his nomination on the 3rd.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "The unification by agreement has failed. With a heavy heart, I had no choice but to make this painful decision."]



They cited the special provision of Article 74, Paragraph 2 of the party constitution, which states, "The emergency committee can make decisions when there are substantial reasons," and pointed to the results of the party member vote and Kim's criticism of the party as 'substantial reasons'.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "(Candidate Kim Moon-soo) has thrown away the trust of the party members like a discarded shoe. He did not hesitate to engage in self-destructive behavior by using his supporters to attack the party."]



The decision was made with 5 votes in favor and 1 against in the emergency committee, where Kim Yong-tae, a committee member, opposed, stating that it sets a wrong precedent in the party's candidate selection process.



The People Power Party conducted a vote among all its party members on whether to reselect a candidate, from 10 AM to 9 PM today.



This is to secure procedural legitimacy in preparation for potential legal disputes with candidate Kim Moon-soo and others.



If more than half of the party members agree to designate Candidate Han as the final candidate, the emergency committee is expected to confirm the voting results at 10 PM tonight.



Following this, it seems that the final candidate will be determined after a national committee and campaign committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning (May 11).



Meanwhile, ahead of the deadline for the party member vote this evening, the sides of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo resumed practical negotiations, but the talks ended in failure in less than an hour.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



