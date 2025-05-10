Overnight candidacy change

동영상 고정 취소

The unprecedented re-nomination process for the PPP's presidential candidate proceeded at the speed of lightning.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has summarized the tense moments from last night (May 9) to early this morning (May 10).



[Report]



Throughout the day, there was no progress in negotiations, only signs of further discord.



Movement was detected only after the news that the court had dismissed the injunction filed by candidate Kim.



As the party leadership convened a general meeting of lawmakers, candidate Kim's side expressed their willingness to negotiate.



Under the chairmanship of the party's secretary-general, representatives from both candidates' side sat down, but the negotiation talks ended in about 20 minutes.



Conflict arose over whether to include a 'anti-strategic voting rule' clause in the unification opinion poll.



[Kim Jae-won/Negotiation representative for candidate Kim Moon-soo: "What party support is an independent candidate asking for?"]



[Son Young-taek/Negotiation representative for candidate Han Duk-soo: "Not including the 'preventing reverse selection' clause is like the Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung voting for the People Power Party candidate...."]



As both sides turned their backs, a vote in a general meeting of lawmakers delegated the 'authority to re-nominate candidates' to the emergency committee.



The pressure for a 'candidate change' intensified.



The party leadership called both sides of the candidates back, but ultimately ended up empty-handed, and there was no agreement.



As midnight approached, the party leadership convened the emergency committee and the election commission, initiating the decision-making process necessary for a candidate change.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "We will cancel candidate Kim Moon-soo's candidacy and complete the registration process for a new candidate tonight...."]



About two and a half hours after the meeting began, the party's website posted a notice of the cancellation of candidate Kim Moon-soo's nomination and the application for new candidate registration.



Registration began thirty minutes later, but only one hour was given, and candidate Han Duk-soo completed his application for party membership and candidacy registration.



Thus, the nomination cancellation and re-nomination process was carried out swiftly in the middle of the night. The emergency committee meeting ended around 4:40 AM.



This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



