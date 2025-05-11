Kim denounces “political coup”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the day broke, candidate Kim Moon-soo held an emergency press conference.



He strongly criticized the party's decision, calling it a 'political coup,' and filed another injunction.



Despite it being the weekend, the court immediately set a hearing date and is currently conducting proceedings.



Kim Ki-hwa reports.



[Report]



Calling an emergency press conference, candidate Kim Moon-soo said that there was a political coup overnight, expressing strong opposition against the decision to disqualify him as a candidate.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "An anti-democratic act that has never occurred in the history of the world has taken place. Our party, which should be fighting against the Lee Jae-myung monster, has turned into a monster itself last night."]



He denounced that an unauthorized emergency committee illegally ousted a rightfully chosen candidate.



[Kim Moon-soo: "This is a clear violation of the party constitution. I will immediately take legal and political action against this unjust candidate replacement."]



He stated that he would continue the struggle to protect liberal democracy and showed his intention to oppose the leadership's decision by going to work at the presidential candidate's office.



He also filed an injunction to suspend the cancellation of his candidacy with the court.



In an unusual move for a weekend, the court held a hearing at 5 PM, just four hours after the injunction was filed.



With candidate Kim present, his side argued that "the cancellation and registration of candidates in the predawn hours is an act that goes beyond democratic order," to which the People Power Party countered that "the unification negotiations ended late last night."



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "What exactly is the problem, the fault? Is there any precedent for announcing the cancellation of a nomination like this?"]



Earlier, Kim's side had filed for an injunction to stop the party from holding its national committee and convention, while also seeking court recognition of his candidate status, but both were dismissed.



This is KBS News Kim Ki-hwa.



