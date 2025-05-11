News 9

Kim denounces “political coup”

입력 2025.05.11 (00:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the day broke, candidate Kim Moon-soo held an emergency press conference.

He strongly criticized the party's decision, calling it a 'political coup,' and filed another injunction.

Despite it being the weekend, the court immediately set a hearing date and is currently conducting proceedings.

Kim Ki-hwa reports.

[Report]

Calling an emergency press conference, candidate Kim Moon-soo said that there was a political coup overnight, expressing strong opposition against the decision to disqualify him as a candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "An anti-democratic act that has never occurred in the history of the world has taken place. Our party, which should be fighting against the Lee Jae-myung monster, has turned into a monster itself last night."]

He denounced that an unauthorized emergency committee illegally ousted a rightfully chosen candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo: "This is a clear violation of the party constitution. I will immediately take legal and political action against this unjust candidate replacement."]

He stated that he would continue the struggle to protect liberal democracy and showed his intention to oppose the leadership's decision by going to work at the presidential candidate's office.

He also filed an injunction to suspend the cancellation of his candidacy with the court.

In an unusual move for a weekend, the court held a hearing at 5 PM, just four hours after the injunction was filed.

With candidate Kim present, his side argued that "the cancellation and registration of candidates in the predawn hours is an act that goes beyond democratic order," to which the People Power Party countered that "the unification negotiations ended late last night."

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "What exactly is the problem, the fault? Is there any precedent for announcing the cancellation of a nomination like this?"]

Earlier, Kim's side had filed for an injunction to stop the party from holding its national committee and convention, while also seeking court recognition of his candidate status, but both were dismissed.

This is KBS News Kim Ki-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim denounces “political coup”
    • 입력 2025-05-11 00:50:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the day broke, candidate Kim Moon-soo held an emergency press conference.

He strongly criticized the party's decision, calling it a 'political coup,' and filed another injunction.

Despite it being the weekend, the court immediately set a hearing date and is currently conducting proceedings.

Kim Ki-hwa reports.

[Report]

Calling an emergency press conference, candidate Kim Moon-soo said that there was a political coup overnight, expressing strong opposition against the decision to disqualify him as a candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "An anti-democratic act that has never occurred in the history of the world has taken place. Our party, which should be fighting against the Lee Jae-myung monster, has turned into a monster itself last night."]

He denounced that an unauthorized emergency committee illegally ousted a rightfully chosen candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo: "This is a clear violation of the party constitution. I will immediately take legal and political action against this unjust candidate replacement."]

He stated that he would continue the struggle to protect liberal democracy and showed his intention to oppose the leadership's decision by going to work at the presidential candidate's office.

He also filed an injunction to suspend the cancellation of his candidacy with the court.

In an unusual move for a weekend, the court held a hearing at 5 PM, just four hours after the injunction was filed.

With candidate Kim present, his side argued that "the cancellation and registration of candidates in the predawn hours is an act that goes beyond democratic order," to which the People Power Party countered that "the unification negotiations ended late last night."

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "What exactly is the problem, the fault? Is there any precedent for announcing the cancellation of a nomination like this?"]

Earlier, Kim's side had filed for an injunction to stop the party from holding its national committee and convention, while also seeking court recognition of his candidate status, but both were dismissed.

This is KBS News Kim Ki-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복
김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…<br>한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”

김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”
한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”

한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”
이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”

이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.