Han apologizes for recent disorder

[Anchor]



Preliminary candidate Han Deok-soo, who joined the People Power Party early morning today (May 10) arrived at the party headquarters wearing a red tie.



He expressed his willingness to become any kind of Deok-soo to win the presidential election and sought the party's support.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



Han Deok-soo, the preliminary candidate who visited the People Power Party headquarters for the first time since announcing his candidacy for the presidential election, apologized for the confusion over unification.



[Han Deok-soo/Presidential Candidate: "I sincerely apologize to the people and party members for what has happened, regardless of the reasons...."]



He stated that he is not a mercenary but a comrade and family member who has fought against the opposition's rampage for three years, pledging to embrace everyone to win the election.



[Han Deok-soo/Presidential Candidate: "We must change politics for the economy to thrive and the country to prosper. If it means winning, I will be any Deok-soo, whether it's Kim Deok-soo, Hong Deok-soo, Ahn Deok-soo, or Na Deok-soo."]



He also indicated that he has no interest in party leadership, stating that he will focus solely on the economy even if elected.



[Han Deok-soo/Presidential Candidate: "I do not have the thought that I must hold all the power. The party should be led by those who have worked hard for the party for a long time."]



However, the momentum for the 'constitutional amendment big tent' that Candidate Han was pushing for is rapidly diminishing.



In the aftermath of the candidate replacement, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who has been working hard for a constitutional amendment coalition, declared that he would not support anyone's election.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, who was considered for the big tent, also completed his registration as a presidential candidate today and is accelerating his independent activities.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "There is a force that endangered the people with martial law and another force that threatens the separation of powers. We must stop those two forces...."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok appealed for support on his visit to Daegu, stating that it is time to boldly build anew rather than fixing what is broken, seemingly targeting the People Power Party.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



