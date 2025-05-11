Lee reveals collaboration with Hong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In light of the current situation in the People Power Party, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has directly called it an internal coup.



He also revealed that he had a conversation with former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has left the PPP. Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports on the significance of candidate Lee's move today (May 10).



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung is touring regions where he was at a disadvantage in the last presidential election.



Today, he visited the Gyeongnam region.



He pointed out that the People Power Party overturned their legitimately elected presidential candidate for illegitimate reasons in the early morning, calling it a 'palace coup'.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "How can a rebellion candidate from a rebellion party take responsibility of a democratic republic? It really makes me laugh."]



In the hometown of former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, Changnyeong, Gyeongnam, Lee disclosed recent conversations he had with Hong.



He stated that former Mayor Hong is not someone who tolerates unfairness and expressed his intention to find a way to cooperate.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Although our positions are different, we are not different in terms of working for the interest of the country and the people."]



In Jinju, he met with Kim Jang-ha, a supporter of former Constitutional Court Justice Moon Hyung-bae in his school days.



[Kim Jang-ha/Former Chairman of the Men's Cultural Foundation: "One must know how to accept the results, but they are not accepting the results."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In a world where we live together, if we do not concede, there is nothing left but war."]



He also announced security and region-specific pledges.



He pushed for the independence of the Marine Corps, stating that the military system would be restructured into four branches - the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, and that he will elevate the status of the Marine Corps commander, who holds the rank of major general.



He promised to develop the Gyeongnam National Industrial Complex into a global aerospace hub and to establish Gyeongnam Sacheon and Incheon as centers for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industries.



Candidate Lee, who completed his presidential candidacy registration early this morning, will visit Jeonnam tomorrow (May 11), which is the day before the start of official election campaigns.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



