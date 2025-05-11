News 9

Cold weather to ease overnight

입력 2025.05.11 (01:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If you were looking forward to a sunny weekend in May, you might been disappointed today (May 10).

The strong rain and wind made it quite unpleasant to go out.

The best of the season's weather will arrive next week.

Jung Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

This is the scenery of Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, this morning.

It rained all day long in Daegwallyeong with strong winds, and rain and wind continued across the country, especially in the central region and Honam area.

The daytime temperatures nationwide were lower than usual, ranging from 13 to 20 degrees, making it feel somewhat chilly.

The rain and wind will ease from tonight in most areas except for the inland regions of Gangwon.

Temperatures will gradually return to normal levels starting tomorrow (May 11).

Tomorrow morning's temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, but the daytime temperatures will be about 4 to 8 degrees higher than today, with Seoul reaching 22 degrees.

Overall clear weather will continue until the middle of next week.

[Lee Gi-seon/Chief Forecaster, Korea Meteorological Administration: "(Tomorrow) under the influence of a high-pressure system approaching from the west, sunlight will come through the clouds, and daytime temperatures will rise to normal levels, but there may be some showers in the eastern regions in the afternoon."]

However, thick fog is expected to persist in inland and mountainous areas until tomorrow, and very high waves are anticipated in the far eastern sea as the low-pressure system moves out, so caution is advised.

Additionally, even if daytime temperatures rise, there will be a significant temperature difference between day and night for the time being, so care should be taken for health maintenance.

This is KBS News, Jung Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cold weather to ease overnight
    • 입력 2025-05-11 01:41:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

If you were looking forward to a sunny weekend in May, you might been disappointed today (May 10).

The strong rain and wind made it quite unpleasant to go out.

The best of the season's weather will arrive next week.

Jung Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

This is the scenery of Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, this morning.

It rained all day long in Daegwallyeong with strong winds, and rain and wind continued across the country, especially in the central region and Honam area.

The daytime temperatures nationwide were lower than usual, ranging from 13 to 20 degrees, making it feel somewhat chilly.

The rain and wind will ease from tonight in most areas except for the inland regions of Gangwon.

Temperatures will gradually return to normal levels starting tomorrow (May 11).

Tomorrow morning's temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, but the daytime temperatures will be about 4 to 8 degrees higher than today, with Seoul reaching 22 degrees.

Overall clear weather will continue until the middle of next week.

[Lee Gi-seon/Chief Forecaster, Korea Meteorological Administration: "(Tomorrow) under the influence of a high-pressure system approaching from the west, sunlight will come through the clouds, and daytime temperatures will rise to normal levels, but there may be some showers in the eastern regions in the afternoon."]

However, thick fog is expected to persist in inland and mountainous areas until tomorrow, and very high waves are anticipated in the far eastern sea as the low-pressure system moves out, so caution is advised.

Additionally, even if daytime temperatures rise, there will be a significant temperature difference between day and night for the time being, so care should be taken for health maintenance.

This is KBS News, Jung Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복
김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…<br>한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”

김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”
한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”

한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”
이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”

이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.