Cold weather to ease overnight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If you were looking forward to a sunny weekend in May, you might been disappointed today (May 10).



The strong rain and wind made it quite unpleasant to go out.



The best of the season's weather will arrive next week.



Jung Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



This is the scenery of Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, this morning.



It rained all day long in Daegwallyeong with strong winds, and rain and wind continued across the country, especially in the central region and Honam area.



The daytime temperatures nationwide were lower than usual, ranging from 13 to 20 degrees, making it feel somewhat chilly.



The rain and wind will ease from tonight in most areas except for the inland regions of Gangwon.



Temperatures will gradually return to normal levels starting tomorrow (May 11).



Tomorrow morning's temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, but the daytime temperatures will be about 4 to 8 degrees higher than today, with Seoul reaching 22 degrees.



Overall clear weather will continue until the middle of next week.



[Lee Gi-seon/Chief Forecaster, Korea Meteorological Administration: "(Tomorrow) under the influence of a high-pressure system approaching from the west, sunlight will come through the clouds, and daytime temperatures will rise to normal levels, but there may be some showers in the eastern regions in the afternoon."]



However, thick fog is expected to persist in inland and mountainous areas until tomorrow, and very high waves are anticipated in the far eastern sea as the low-pressure system moves out, so caution is advised.



Additionally, even if daytime temperatures rise, there will be a significant temperature difference between day and night for the time being, so care should be taken for health maintenance.



This is KBS News, Jung Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!