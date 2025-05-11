News 9

Illness from workplace harassment

입력 2025.05.11 (02:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We have received a report from an employee who developed panic disorder due to workplace harassment from their superior.

This incident occurred at an e-commerce company.

It was the company's attitude and response that is the problem.

This story, which ultimately led to the victim's resignation, was covered by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

A man in his 40s, who was a team manager at an e-commerce company, found his workplace turned into hell when an executive became his boss in 2021.

When he replied "checking" to the executive's work-related messages, he was met with verbal abuse, and if he was slow to respond to work messages sent in the early morning or on holidays, he faced reprimands.

After suffering over 220 instances of work-related contact outside of working hours for four months, he was diagnosed with depression.

[Victim of workplace harassment: "I developed a fear and anxiety of not knowing when it would end, which led to depression and panic disorder. When I went to the hospital, they said, 'You need to take a break immediately'...."]

However, the company's personnel committee only issued a minor disciplinary action of "censure."

He protested the low level of discipline to the company, but it was ignored.

[Then Chief Business Officer: "(The perpetrator) speaks recklessly, (do you think) I don't know that? But why am I keeping 000? Because I need him now. Let's just cover this up this time."]

Subsequently, while the perpetrator retained their executive position, the victim was notified of a transfer to the logistics center in March of last year.

Ultimately, he had no choice but to resign.

[Lee Mi-so/Labor Attorney/Workplace Abuse 119: "(Private companies) have a much greater effort to pursue profits. So if the perpetrator is a 'high performer,' they often engage in protective behavior for the perpetrator...."]

A is currently filing a lawsuit for damages against the company based on a ruling from the Workers' Compensation Insurance Corporation that he developed a work-related illness due to workplace harassment.

The company explained that the level of discipline determined considering the timing of a new business project pursuit, and that the executive's comments were intended to encourage the victim.

They claimed that the causal relationship regarding the illness caused by workplace harassment is different.

This is Bae Ji-hyun from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Illness from workplace harassment
    • 입력 2025-05-11 02:48:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

We have received a report from an employee who developed panic disorder due to workplace harassment from their superior.

This incident occurred at an e-commerce company.

It was the company's attitude and response that is the problem.

This story, which ultimately led to the victim's resignation, was covered by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

A man in his 40s, who was a team manager at an e-commerce company, found his workplace turned into hell when an executive became his boss in 2021.

When he replied "checking" to the executive's work-related messages, he was met with verbal abuse, and if he was slow to respond to work messages sent in the early morning or on holidays, he faced reprimands.

After suffering over 220 instances of work-related contact outside of working hours for four months, he was diagnosed with depression.

[Victim of workplace harassment: "I developed a fear and anxiety of not knowing when it would end, which led to depression and panic disorder. When I went to the hospital, they said, 'You need to take a break immediately'...."]

However, the company's personnel committee only issued a minor disciplinary action of "censure."

He protested the low level of discipline to the company, but it was ignored.

[Then Chief Business Officer: "(The perpetrator) speaks recklessly, (do you think) I don't know that? But why am I keeping 000? Because I need him now. Let's just cover this up this time."]

Subsequently, while the perpetrator retained their executive position, the victim was notified of a transfer to the logistics center in March of last year.

Ultimately, he had no choice but to resign.

[Lee Mi-so/Labor Attorney/Workplace Abuse 119: "(Private companies) have a much greater effort to pursue profits. So if the perpetrator is a 'high performer,' they often engage in protective behavior for the perpetrator...."]

A is currently filing a lawsuit for damages against the company based on a ruling from the Workers' Compensation Insurance Corporation that he developed a work-related illness due to workplace harassment.

The company explained that the level of discipline determined considering the timing of a new business project pursuit, and that the executive's comments were intended to encourage the victim.

They claimed that the causal relationship regarding the illness caused by workplace harassment is different.

This is Bae Ji-hyun from KBS News.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복

국민의힘 “후보 교체 작업 중단”…김문수 후보 지위 회복
김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…<br>한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”

김문수 “모든 것 제자리로…한덕수 당에 남아 대선 함께 해달라”
한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”

한덕수 “국민과 당원 뜻 겸허하게 수용”
이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”

이재명 “후보 교체는 쿠데타…홍준표와 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.