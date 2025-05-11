India-Pakistan conflict escalates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The conflict between India and Pakistan, long-time rivals in South Asia, is escalating into a critical crisis.



Pakistan has launched a large-scale military operation against India, marking the beginning of a full-scale counterattack.



The reason the world is watching with bated breath is that both countries are unofficial nuclear powers.



This is Jung Yun-seop reporting.



[Report]



Missiles are launched one after another with a tremendous roar.



The missile attacks continued even after dawn.



On the 10th local time, Pakistan initiated a large-scale military operation against India.



[Pakistan Army Video: "We have given a strong punch to our enemy."]



Pakistan claims that this attack destroyed India's missile facilities and air force bases, and incapacitated 70% of India's power grid.



This came right after declaring a "tit for tat" response to India's missile attack on Pakistan's air bases.



[Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry/Pakistan Army Spokesperson: "So at a time, place, and battle of our choosing. We will do whatever we will do."]



Since India attacked parts of Pakistani territory in Kashmir with missiles on the 7th, the level of hostilities has been escalating.



Both countries maintain that the other must stop first.



[Vikram Misri/Indian Deputy Foreign Minister: "The Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly."]



G7 foreign ministers have issued a statement urging a diplomatic solution, and the United States has begun serious communication with both countries, but both India and Pakistan remain steadfast.



[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "In both calls, the secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence."]



Instead, India has issued a red alert in Kashmir, and Pakistan has recommended a nationwide curfew, preparing for an all-out war, heightening the sense of crisis between the two countries, which are effectively nuclear powers.



This is Jung Yun-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



