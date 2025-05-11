India-Pakistan conflict escalates
[Anchor]
The conflict between India and Pakistan, long-time rivals in South Asia, is escalating into a critical crisis.
Pakistan has launched a large-scale military operation against India, marking the beginning of a full-scale counterattack.
The reason the world is watching with bated breath is that both countries are unofficial nuclear powers.
This is Jung Yun-seop reporting.
[Report]
Missiles are launched one after another with a tremendous roar.
The missile attacks continued even after dawn.
On the 10th local time, Pakistan initiated a large-scale military operation against India.
[Pakistan Army Video: "We have given a strong punch to our enemy."]
Pakistan claims that this attack destroyed India's missile facilities and air force bases, and incapacitated 70% of India's power grid.
This came right after declaring a "tit for tat" response to India's missile attack on Pakistan's air bases.
[Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry/Pakistan Army Spokesperson: "So at a time, place, and battle of our choosing. We will do whatever we will do."]
Since India attacked parts of Pakistani territory in Kashmir with missiles on the 7th, the level of hostilities has been escalating.
Both countries maintain that the other must stop first.
[Vikram Misri/Indian Deputy Foreign Minister: "The Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly."]
G7 foreign ministers have issued a statement urging a diplomatic solution, and the United States has begun serious communication with both countries, but both India and Pakistan remain steadfast.
[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "In both calls, the secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence."]
Instead, India has issued a red alert in Kashmir, and Pakistan has recommended a nationwide curfew, preparing for an all-out war, heightening the sense of crisis between the two countries, which are effectively nuclear powers.
This is Jung Yun-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.