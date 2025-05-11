Need for more childcare workers
[Anchor]
For women balancing childcare and work, there is nothing more troubling than being called into work on a holiday or having to work overtime.
They have to immediately find child-care.
This is why 24-hour care centers operated by some local governments are popular, but there is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed.
Park Min-kyung reports.
[Report]
Children are gathered together, drawing pictures.
Even though it is Labor Day, nearly twenty children have been left at the care center.
Because it is not a legal holiday, there are many parents working.
[Lee Jeong-pyo/Icheon City, Gyeonggi Province: "Since it is Labor Day, most daycare centers are closed, but due to our circumstances as dual-income parents, adjusting our work schedules is difficult..."]
The 24-hour care center that Icheon City started operating through consignment since last March is very popular among parents who need urgent child-care.
Parents with children under 12 can use it for a very low cost of 1,000 won per hour.
It has also been a great help to parents of multiple children who have had to go to the hospital emergency room late at night.
[Kim Seung-hyun/Icheon City, Gyeonggi Province: "My eldest child was sick and needed to go to the emergency room, but taking the second child along, there would be other patients, and I didn't want to cause a commotion..."]
There are a total of 8 caregivers at this care center.
Since they work in pairs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in three shifts, the caregivers are expressing their difficulties.
[Choi Eun-sae/Caregiver at Icheon City 24-Hour Child Care Center: "(The three-shift schedule) is still foreign, so the caregivers complain about their sleep schedule. If there were sufficient substitute teachers, it would run more smoothly."]
Over the past year, 7 caregivers have quit, making it difficult to secure staff.
[Kim Ji-soo/Director of Icheon City 24-Hour Child Care Center: "The night shifts are the hardest. You can't sleep, and when you finish work in the morning, you have to rest for a day and then go back to work right away. So many people end up quitting."]
Gyeonggi Province is increasing the number of daycare centers that can care for children 24 hours from 5 locations to 11.
There are calls to expand support for caregivers to improve the low birth rate situation.
This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
