Kim Moon-soo confirmed as PPP nominee

[Anchor]

The presidential candidate for the People Power Party has once again become Kim Moon-soo.

In a last-minute turnaround of events, he regained support from party members and will run in the presidential race with party ticket Number 2 .

The two individuals whose fates have diverged embraced as if nothing had happened, but the aftermath of the candidate change is still ongoing.

First, reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports on the dramatic moment of Kim's reinstatement.

[Report]

After the PPP party members voted down a motion to replace Kim Moon-soo, he dramatically regained his status as the party's presidential nominee.

He immediately visited the Central Election Commission to complete his candidate registration.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "I believe a miraculous event has occurred. I sincerely thank the party members for upholding democracy...."]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo immediately issued a message of acceptance.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "I take the support and criticism you have sent me very seriously. I will humbly accept everything and concede."]

After registering his candidacy, Kim met with Han as they pledged to work together and embraced each other.

[Kim Moon-soo: "I welcome you for joining the party and being with us."]

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "I will do what I can."]

Regarding the proposal for the position as lection committee chair for his campaign, the former Prime Minister did not immediately accept it, stating he would conduct a practical review.

Candidate Kim attended a meeting of lawmakers to address the internal strife.

He apologized for the conflict with the party leadership and bowed deeply, which the lawmakers responded with applause.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "I sincerely apologize for not being able to embrace everyone more broadly."]

Candidate Kim then presided over the first meeting of the Central Campaign Committee and began the full-scale operation of the election organization.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "There is not much time left. I will work hard with all my might."]

Oon the day of the presidential candidate registration deadline, the People Power Party officially transitioned to a presidential election campaign system, and candidate Kim Moon-soo plans to start his official campaign from early tomorrow (May 12), leaving behind the unprecedented chaos.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

