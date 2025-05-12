News 9

PPP fails to replace candidate

[Anchor]

The unprecedented attempt to replace a presidential candidate has been reversed, all within a day's time, leaving only wounds and confusion.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae looks back at the 24 hours filled with twists and turns.

[Report]

The emergency committee of the People Power Party convened late at night, and within 4 hours and 40 minutes, the cancellation of candidate Kim Moon-soo's nomination and the registration process for candidate Han Duck-soo were swiftly carried out.

Under pressure, candidate Kim held a press conference just 10 minutes before the party members' vote on the 'candidate replacement'.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Yesterday morning: "A political coup has occurred in the dead of night."]

Nevertheless, the party leadership did not back down, treating the candidate replacement as a fait accompli.

[Kwon Young-se/Former Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee/Yesterday morning: "We should now refer to him as former candidate Kim Moon-soo since the nomination has been canceled."]

Candidate Kim resisted by filing a request for a stay of the cancellation's effect and personally attended the hearing to argue against its unfairness.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Yesterday afternoon: "Has there been such a case in any country in the world?"]

As candidate Kim and the leadership clashed head-on, senior party members stepped in to mediate.

[Park Dae-chul/People Power Party Member/Yesterday afternoon: "With a desperate heart, we aim to create a beautiful unification..."]

Candidate Kim and candidate Han's side met again at the negotiation table, but the talks yielded no agreement once again.

The leadership convened the emergency committee at 11 PM, an hour later than scheduled, to announce the voting results.

The result was a reversal.

The results of the party members' vote showed that there were more opposing votes for the candidate replacement, leading to the motion's defeat, and candidate Kim was reinstated.

Kwon Young-se, who led the candidate replacement, announced his resignation.

[Kwon Young-se/Former Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee/Last night: "I sincerely apologize to the party members and the public for causing concern."]

Candidate Kim has made a comeback from the brink, while candidate Han Duck-soo has withdrawn from the presidential race just eight days after his announcement.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

