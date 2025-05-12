PPP aims for unity amid criticisms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the People Power Party pledged victory with their candidate at the center, the party is quickly transitioning to a presidential election campaign system.



However, discussions about the leadership's responsibility surrounding the attempt to replace the candidate and discord within and outside the party continue.



This is Bang Jun-won reporting.



[Report]



An unprecedented attempt to replace the party's presidential candidate and then its reversal.



Pro-Han lawmakers are holding the leadership accountable.



They urged the resignation of the leadership, including Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong, stating, "They created a crisis with reckless decisions."



Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo also demanded, "All the behind-the-scenes forces manipulating Han Duck-soo should retire from politics."



The issue of leadership responsibility was temporarily resolved with the resignation of Kwon Young-se, the chair of the emergency committee.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo deemed it inappropriate to elect a floor leader during the presidential election process and retained Kwon Seong-dong as the floor leader.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This election is a great election to save the Republic of Korea. It is an election for national unity and dialogue."]



Voices emphasizing unity continued, stating that division leads to inevitable defeat.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We have endured with the belief that division is scarier than impeachment. We must not divide...."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/Co-Chair of the People Power Party Election Committee: "We stand before a historical mission to unite and block Lee Jae-myung."]



The Democratic Party criticized this harshly, calling it a 'failed coup to seize the candidacy.'



They emphasized that those who sympathize with insurrection cannot receive the people's choice as candidates.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I think (candidate Kim Moon-soo) should first grovel for forgiveness for the insurrection act where the People Power Party's head member, former president Yoon Suk Yeol, held the people at gunpoint."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party urged, "The People Power Party lacks even the minimum qualifications of a public party," calling for its voluntary dissolution, while the Progressive Party criticized, "Receiving the number 2 ballot is just the beginning of a national deception."



This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.



