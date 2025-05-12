DP’s Lee emphasizes ‘integration’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



For the Democratic Party, their competition has changed in just one day.



Today (May 11), candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited the Jeonnam region, seemed to be aware of this situation, emphasizing 'integration' wherever he went.



Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



[Report]



As the final schedule of his 11-day pre-campaign "listening tour", candidate Lee Jae-myung visited small cities in South Jeolla Province.



He visited the residence of Joseon Dynasty's scholar Jeong Yak-yong during his exile in Gangjin, where candidate Lee emphasized pragmatism, integration, and communication.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Just as there were no walls in studying practical scholarship, I hope we can avoid dividing sides in our policies or governance..."]



In Haenam, he emphasized the 'spirit of Kim Dae-jung' and reaffirmed his commitment to reconciliation and inclusiveness.



He stated that just as former President Kim united the nation's strength to overcome the IMF crisis, the people's livelihoods come first.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "This isn't the time for dividing friends and foes, or judging by origin, region, left or right, and political color."]



Since being selected as the presidential candidate on the 1st, candidate Lee has visited 51 small cities and towns nationwide, which has repeatedly made him realize that reviving the collapsed livelihoods of the people is the most urgent responsibility.



He is also accelerating integration both inside and outside the party.



He appointed former lawmaker Park Yong-jin from the 'non-mainstream' faction as the chair of the National Unity Committee, which promotes national integration, and held a policy agreement ceremony.



[Park Yong-jin/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "In ending the civil strife and changing the regime, there is no anti- or pro-Lee Jae-myung!"]



The Democratic Party has additionally appointed the leaders of four parties, including the Rebuilding Korea Party, who declared support for candidate Lee Jae-myung in this presidential election, as co-chairs of the election committee.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



