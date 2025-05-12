News 9

News of fire and accidents

입력 2025.05.12 (02:14)

[Anchor]

This is a report on a fire incident.

Early this morning (May 11), a fire broke out at a sweet potato sorting facility in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon reports from the scene, where damages amount to hundreds of millions of won.

[Report]

Red flames are rising above the warehouse.

The fire started around 4:30 AM at a sweet potato sorting facility in Samgi-myeon, Iksan, and was extinguished within an hour.

[Fire Department Official/Voice Altered: "We heard loud explosion sounds. Flames and smoke were erupting from a distant warehouse, so we reported it to 119...."]

There were no injuries from the fire, but the entire sweet potato sorting facility was burned down, and tractors were reduced to ashes, resulting in an estimated property damage of 390 million won according to the fire department.

A central divider structure is wedged between damaged taxis.

Around 4:30 AM today, a passenger car crashed into the central divider on a road in Baebang-eup, Asan, South Chungcheong Province.

[Fire Department Official/Voice Altered: "The passenger car skidded and collided with the central guardrail, and the debris from the guardrail hit a taxi that was traveling in the opposite direction...."]

As a result of this accident, a taxi driver in his 60s was killed after being struck by debris from the central divider, and three passengers in the passenger car were injured and taken to the hospital.

Yesterday (May 10) morning, 8,400 liters of diesel leaked from a naval vessel docked at the Jinhae military port in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, prompting the navy and the coast guard to conduct cleanup operations today.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

