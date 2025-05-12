Victims of flying debris accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The shattered vehicle glass was caused by a piece of metal that suddenly flew onto the highway.



Such incidents are impossible to avoid in advance, and becaue it is difficult to find the responsible vehicle, compensation is not easy either.



Our reporter Lee Ja-hyun covered the scene.



[Report]



A metal object suddenly flies from the opposite side, over the median, towards a passenger car traveling on the highway.



["What the heck!"]



The impact shattered the front windshield, sending glass shards into the driver's seat.



[Lee Moon-han/Husband of the victim driver: "(My wife, the driver) can't drive in the first lane on the highway. She's too scared. When we go on the highway, she gives me the handle."]



This is the site of the accident.



More than a week has passed, but the debris from the accident is still left on the road.



Although it was reported to the police, the perpetrator remains unidentified.



This is because the accident was not properly captured by nearby CCTV, making it difficult to identify the responsible vehicle.



In the last five years, there have been an average of 50 highway debris accidents each year.



Cases that led to fatalities account for one in four, which is double that of regular traffic accidents.



However, receiving compensation for damages is not easy.



Even if the responsible vehicle is found, if there is no specific footage of the accident, it is difficult to prove the damage.



While it is possible to claim damages from the road construction company by holding them responsible for management, only six cases have received compensation in the last five years.



[Jung Kyung-il/Traffic accident attorney: "(The responsible party) just leaves without knowing. In the end, only the victims suffer, and issues arise where they cannot receive proper compensation for this."]



There are calls to strengthen inspections against improper cargo loading and overloading to prevent debris accident victims, and to expand the scope of damage compensation.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



