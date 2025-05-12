News 9

Seoul’s ‘Space-Out Competition’

[Anchor]

If you stay blank-faced and do nothing for the longest, you come in first.

The so-called 'Space-Out Competition' was held again this year.

Masters of nothingness gathered at this healing scene where participants empty their minds.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

Participants with empty stares and dazed expressions.

["Our participants don’t care. No matter what smell there is or what the natural season is."]

They try to overcome drowsiness with water and take advantage of massage opportunities.

["Just look at their expressions, they look so refreshed."]

This afternoon (May 11), the 'Space-Out Competition' competition was held at the Jamsu Bridge in Banpo Hangang Park, Seoul.

About 120 participants in various costumes, forming 80 teams, took part.

[Kim Llama/Anonymous/Competition Participant: "As llamas are a symbol of peace, I thought I should participate in this space-out competition. (Did you come from South America?) No, I’m a native Korean llama."]

[Kim Do-yeon/Subway Line 6 Operator: "For the safety of citizens, we can’t space-out. So I thought I’d take a proper moment to space-out today."]

The heart rates of the participants are displayed on the screen.

The more stable they are, the higher their technical score.

Participants maintaining this 'blank' state for 90 minutes came from various professions, like soldiers, paramedics, and swimmers. This year's winners were members of a rock band.

Some people visited a greenhouse to meet the summer flower, hydrangeas, a bit early.

["One, two, three."]

[Hong Min-ki/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province · Yamur Gamze Ayla/Turkey: "Today is Mother’s Day in Turkey. This is Yamur’s mother and grandmother. We came to have fun with mothers."]

Parents are also delighted by the sight of their laughing children.

[Lim Eun-joo, Song Seong-woong, Park Da-jeong/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province: "(Which color of hydrangea do you like the most?) I like yellow. It suits the baby well."]

As spring is too fleeting, it was a day to step out of the house and enjoy some relaxation.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

