News 9

Managing pollen allergies

입력 2025.05.12 (03:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you have seen, many people went out to enjoy the flowers today (May 11).

However, there are those who find this season, when spring flowers are in full bloom, to be frightening and troublesome.

This is due to pollen allergies.

How can we prepare for this?

Meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun will tell us.

[Report]

People are enjoying and relaxing, surrounded by abundant flowers and trees.

However, those with pollen allergies find it hard to fully enjoy the scenery.

[Kim Jin-kyu/Seoul, Dongjak-gu: "At night, her eyes sting and then they swell. We tried to buy sunglasses to avoid the pollen, but they said goggles would be better, so we bought goggles."]

To manage allergy symptoms, it is good to know when pollen levels are high.

In May, pollen is mainly released from pine trees, elm trees, and grasses.

A calendar summarizing the periods when pollen from allergenic tree species is prevalent has recently been updated.

It reflects statistics from the past 10 years, showing the impact of climate change.

[Kim Gyu-rang/Researcher, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences: "In the central region, pollen release has advanced by about 5 days, and in the southern region, it has advanced by about a day. The rise in spring temperatures has led to earlier blooming and earlier pollen release."]

When pollen levels are high, it is important to wear a mask during outdoor activities and to shake off clothes before entering the house to reduce pollen contact.

While managing pollen allergies in daily life is a priority, experts advise that it is important to take appropriate medication if symptoms are severe.

[Park Il-ho/Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Korea University Guro Hospital: "When symptoms occur, do not hesitate to use medication, as effectively managing symptoms can also prevent complications like sinusitis."]

The pollen calendar can be checked on the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences website.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Managing pollen allergies
    • 입력 2025-05-12 03:03:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you have seen, many people went out to enjoy the flowers today (May 11).

However, there are those who find this season, when spring flowers are in full bloom, to be frightening and troublesome.

This is due to pollen allergies.

How can we prepare for this?

Meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun will tell us.

[Report]

People are enjoying and relaxing, surrounded by abundant flowers and trees.

However, those with pollen allergies find it hard to fully enjoy the scenery.

[Kim Jin-kyu/Seoul, Dongjak-gu: "At night, her eyes sting and then they swell. We tried to buy sunglasses to avoid the pollen, but they said goggles would be better, so we bought goggles."]

To manage allergy symptoms, it is good to know when pollen levels are high.

In May, pollen is mainly released from pine trees, elm trees, and grasses.

A calendar summarizing the periods when pollen from allergenic tree species is prevalent has recently been updated.

It reflects statistics from the past 10 years, showing the impact of climate change.

[Kim Gyu-rang/Researcher, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences: "In the central region, pollen release has advanced by about 5 days, and in the southern region, it has advanced by about a day. The rise in spring temperatures has led to earlier blooming and earlier pollen release."]

When pollen levels are high, it is important to wear a mask during outdoor activities and to shake off clothes before entering the house to reduce pollen contact.

While managing pollen allergies in daily life is a priority, experts advise that it is important to take appropriate medication if symptoms are severe.

[Park Il-ho/Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Korea University Guro Hospital: "When symptoms occur, do not hesitate to use medication, as effectively managing symptoms can also prevent complications like sinusitis."]

The pollen calendar can be checked on the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences website.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”
국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ <br>강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”

국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ 강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”
이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리<br>…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”

이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”
SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ <br>도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까

SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ 도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.