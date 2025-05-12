동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you have seen, many people went out to enjoy the flowers today (May 11).



However, there are those who find this season, when spring flowers are in full bloom, to be frightening and troublesome.



This is due to pollen allergies.



How can we prepare for this?



Meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun will tell us.



[Report]



People are enjoying and relaxing, surrounded by abundant flowers and trees.



However, those with pollen allergies find it hard to fully enjoy the scenery.



[Kim Jin-kyu/Seoul, Dongjak-gu: "At night, her eyes sting and then they swell. We tried to buy sunglasses to avoid the pollen, but they said goggles would be better, so we bought goggles."]



To manage allergy symptoms, it is good to know when pollen levels are high.



In May, pollen is mainly released from pine trees, elm trees, and grasses.



A calendar summarizing the periods when pollen from allergenic tree species is prevalent has recently been updated.



It reflects statistics from the past 10 years, showing the impact of climate change.



[Kim Gyu-rang/Researcher, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences: "In the central region, pollen release has advanced by about 5 days, and in the southern region, it has advanced by about a day. The rise in spring temperatures has led to earlier blooming and earlier pollen release."]



When pollen levels are high, it is important to wear a mask during outdoor activities and to shake off clothes before entering the house to reduce pollen contact.



While managing pollen allergies in daily life is a priority, experts advise that it is important to take appropriate medication if symptoms are severe.



[Park Il-ho/Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Korea University Guro Hospital: "When symptoms occur, do not hesitate to use medication, as effectively managing symptoms can also prevent complications like sinusitis."]



The pollen calendar can be checked on the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences website.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



