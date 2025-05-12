News 9

Prosecutors summon Kim Keon-hee

입력 2025.05.12 (04:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Prosecutors summoned former first lady Kim Keon Hee to appear for questioning.

It is reported that they have requested her to come in for questioning this week regarding the investigation into allegations of interference in nominations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

There is also news on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's public attendance at his criminal trial tomorrow (May 12).
Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

There are three main points to the allegations of 'interference in nominations' involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that the prosecution is investigating.

First, there are suspicions that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election period, and in return, they nominated Kim Young-sun, a former member of the National Assembly recommended by Mr. Myung, for the June 2022 by-election.

Additionally, there are allegations that they exerted influence to secure the nomination of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min for the Gyeongnam Changwon constituency during the local elections that same year, as well as for the mayoral nomination in Pohang, Gyeongbuk.

The prosecution suspects that Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was involved in this process.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Apr. 29th: "(Mrs. Kim Keon-hee) said that during the investigation of Jo Guk, Kim Sang-min worked hard, so please take care of him."]

The prosecution has repeatedly conveyed the need for a face-to-face investigation with Mrs. Kim, and has recently officially notified her of the summons.

It is reported that they have requested her to come directly to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office this week, and she is a suspect under the charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.

If she responds to the summons, Mrs. Kim will undergo her first face-to-face investigation at the prosecutor's office.

Previously, Mrs. Kim was investigated by the prosecution last July regarding the Deutsche Motors scandal and allegations of receiving a luxury hand bag. But at the time, she received a visit investigation at a building affiliated with the Presidential Security Service, citing security reasons, which led to controversy over preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend his third trial for the charge of being the leader of a rebellion tomorrow.

Unlike previous trials, the court has not allowed access to the underground parking lot this time.

Accordingly, it is expected that former President Yoon will walk past the 'photo line' prepared by the press to enter the courthouse tomorrow, and attention is focused on whether he will make a statement.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecutors summon Kim Keon-hee
    • 입력 2025-05-12 04:18:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Prosecutors summoned former first lady Kim Keon Hee to appear for questioning.

It is reported that they have requested her to come in for questioning this week regarding the investigation into allegations of interference in nominations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

There is also news on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's public attendance at his criminal trial tomorrow (May 12).
Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

There are three main points to the allegations of 'interference in nominations' involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that the prosecution is investigating.

First, there are suspicions that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election period, and in return, they nominated Kim Young-sun, a former member of the National Assembly recommended by Mr. Myung, for the June 2022 by-election.

Additionally, there are allegations that they exerted influence to secure the nomination of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min for the Gyeongnam Changwon constituency during the local elections that same year, as well as for the mayoral nomination in Pohang, Gyeongbuk.

The prosecution suspects that Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was involved in this process.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Apr. 29th: "(Mrs. Kim Keon-hee) said that during the investigation of Jo Guk, Kim Sang-min worked hard, so please take care of him."]

The prosecution has repeatedly conveyed the need for a face-to-face investigation with Mrs. Kim, and has recently officially notified her of the summons.

It is reported that they have requested her to come directly to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office this week, and she is a suspect under the charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.

If she responds to the summons, Mrs. Kim will undergo her first face-to-face investigation at the prosecutor's office.

Previously, Mrs. Kim was investigated by the prosecution last July regarding the Deutsche Motors scandal and allegations of receiving a luxury hand bag. But at the time, she received a visit investigation at a building affiliated with the Presidential Security Service, citing security reasons, which led to controversy over preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend his third trial for the charge of being the leader of a rebellion tomorrow.

Unlike previous trials, the court has not allowed access to the underground parking lot this time.

Accordingly, it is expected that former President Yoon will walk past the 'photo line' prepared by the press to enter the courthouse tomorrow, and attention is focused on whether he will make a statement.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”
국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ <br>강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”

국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ 강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”
이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리<br>…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”

이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”
SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ <br>도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까

SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ 도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.