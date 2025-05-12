Prosecutors summon Kim Keon-hee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Prosecutors summoned former first lady Kim Keon Hee to appear for questioning.



It is reported that they have requested her to come in for questioning this week regarding the investigation into allegations of interference in nominations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



There is also news on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's public attendance at his criminal trial tomorrow (May 12).

Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



There are three main points to the allegations of 'interference in nominations' involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that the prosecution is investigating.



First, there are suspicions that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election period, and in return, they nominated Kim Young-sun, a former member of the National Assembly recommended by Mr. Myung, for the June 2022 by-election.



Additionally, there are allegations that they exerted influence to secure the nomination of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min for the Gyeongnam Changwon constituency during the local elections that same year, as well as for the mayoral nomination in Pohang, Gyeongbuk.



The prosecution suspects that Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was involved in this process.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Apr. 29th: "(Mrs. Kim Keon-hee) said that during the investigation of Jo Guk, Kim Sang-min worked hard, so please take care of him."]



The prosecution has repeatedly conveyed the need for a face-to-face investigation with Mrs. Kim, and has recently officially notified her of the summons.



It is reported that they have requested her to come directly to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office this week, and she is a suspect under the charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.



If she responds to the summons, Mrs. Kim will undergo her first face-to-face investigation at the prosecutor's office.



Previously, Mrs. Kim was investigated by the prosecution last July regarding the Deutsche Motors scandal and allegations of receiving a luxury hand bag. But at the time, she received a visit investigation at a building affiliated with the Presidential Security Service, citing security reasons, which led to controversy over preferential treatment.



Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend his third trial for the charge of being the leader of a rebellion tomorrow.



Unlike previous trials, the court has not allowed access to the underground parking lot this time.



Accordingly, it is expected that former President Yoon will walk past the 'photo line' prepared by the press to enter the courthouse tomorrow, and attention is focused on whether he will make a statement.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



