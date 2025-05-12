News 9

Abandoned schools nationwide

입력 2025.05.12 (04:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

You can see the green chalkboard on the wall.

This was once an elementary school filled with children's dreams and hopes.

However, due to the low birth rate, it has turned into an eyesore that looks like it belongs in a horror movie.

There are over 360 such abandoned schools across the country, and we cannot leave them as they are.

We will examine the situation and possible solutions.

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

This elementary school in Seoul closed its doors two years ago.

One side of the playground is used as a temporary parking lot, while the rest of the facilities have essentially been abandoned.

Plans to build a youth welfare facility have stalled due to issues with securing around 40 billion won in funding, turning the abandoned school into a headache.

[Shin Eun-hee/Seoul Gwangjin-gu: "It's been a few years since it closed. I hope a large facility comes in so that many people can come and go."]

The decline in school-age population in rural areas is even more serious.

This school, which closed 25 years ago, has been left with broken windows, and the classroom walls are covered in mold.

The alumni association attempted to purchase the property, but it was unsuccessful due to the education office's policy at the time not to sell to private individuals.

[Jeong Il-nam/Alumnus: "I submitted plans several times to either lease it or do something with it. If you look at the school, the building now needs to be completely demolished for safety reasons..."]

Among the nearly 3,900 abandoned schools nationwide, about 10% are left unused and neglected like an eyesore.

An additional 70 schools are set to close by next year.

The government has created and distributed separate guidelines for local governments to utilize abandoned schools for various public projects, but it is not enough to keep up with the speed at which schools are closing.

[Yang Jeong-ho/Professor of Education, Sungkyunkwan University: "There is no continuity, so how can that (the measures) be possible? It is necessary to create an asset management organization that supports or manages abandoned schools across the country based on planned experience."]

Examples of successful local development of abandoned schools include a hanji (Korean paper) experience center created using the local bamboo in Buan, Jeollabuk-do, and a brewery established in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

This is Kim Seong-su from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Abandoned schools nationwide
    • 입력 2025-05-12 04:18:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

You can see the green chalkboard on the wall.

This was once an elementary school filled with children's dreams and hopes.

However, due to the low birth rate, it has turned into an eyesore that looks like it belongs in a horror movie.

There are over 360 such abandoned schools across the country, and we cannot leave them as they are.

We will examine the situation and possible solutions.

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

This elementary school in Seoul closed its doors two years ago.

One side of the playground is used as a temporary parking lot, while the rest of the facilities have essentially been abandoned.

Plans to build a youth welfare facility have stalled due to issues with securing around 40 billion won in funding, turning the abandoned school into a headache.

[Shin Eun-hee/Seoul Gwangjin-gu: "It's been a few years since it closed. I hope a large facility comes in so that many people can come and go."]

The decline in school-age population in rural areas is even more serious.

This school, which closed 25 years ago, has been left with broken windows, and the classroom walls are covered in mold.

The alumni association attempted to purchase the property, but it was unsuccessful due to the education office's policy at the time not to sell to private individuals.

[Jeong Il-nam/Alumnus: "I submitted plans several times to either lease it or do something with it. If you look at the school, the building now needs to be completely demolished for safety reasons..."]

Among the nearly 3,900 abandoned schools nationwide, about 10% are left unused and neglected like an eyesore.

An additional 70 schools are set to close by next year.

The government has created and distributed separate guidelines for local governments to utilize abandoned schools for various public projects, but it is not enough to keep up with the speed at which schools are closing.

[Yang Jeong-ho/Professor of Education, Sungkyunkwan University: "There is no continuity, so how can that (the measures) be possible? It is necessary to create an asset management organization that supports or manages abandoned schools across the country based on planned experience."]

Examples of successful local development of abandoned schools include a hanji (Korean paper) experience center created using the local bamboo in Buan, Jeollabuk-do, and a brewery established in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

This is Kim Seong-su from KBS News.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”
국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ <br>강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”

국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ 강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”
이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리<br>…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”

이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”
SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ <br>도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까

SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ 도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.