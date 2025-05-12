Second day of U.S.-China trade talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next, we will continue with news on the U.S.-China tariff negotiations.



The two pillars of the trade war, the United States and China, are in their second day of negotiations.



The negotiations are being conducted under strict security, but President Trump has publicly shared the general atmosphere.



This is reporter Park Il-jung.



[Report]



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leaves the hotel.



He then began negotiations with China at the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the United Nations.



This is the second meeting aimed at resolving tariffs that exceed 100% imposed by both sides.



On the first day, representatives from both countries engaged in marathon negotiations from 10 AM until after 7 PM.



The negotiations were conducted entirely behind closed doors, and there were no official announcements from either side.



However, President Trump wrote on social media that it was a "very good" meeting.



He stated that many topics were discussed, many areas were agreed upon, and the negotiations were conducted in a friendly and constructive manner.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized that the extreme pressure using U.S. tariffs, even during the negotiations, serves America's hegemonic interests.



Concerns about trade disruptions due to high tariffs imposed by both sides have been continuously raised, and the side effects are gradually becoming a reality.



[Mario Cordero/Port of Long Beach CEO: "As of last night (the night of the 8th), the vessels that have departed China, in the 12 hours preceding, is zero. We may be seeing empty products on the shelves."]



Experts predict that the U.S. consumer price inflation rate, which had been stable until March, is expected to rise in April as the impact of tariffs becomes more pronounced.



In anticipation of progress in the negotiations, the prices of some cryptocurrencies, which are considered risky assets, have surged.



However, concerns remain that there may not be sufficient results to meet expectations.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!