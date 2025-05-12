Putin proposes direct peace talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have entered a new phase.



President Putin has proposed direct talks with Ukraine.



The meeting is suggested to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.



Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports.



[Report]



President Putin, who showcased his power during the Victory Day parade, has expressed his intention to engage in direct talks with Ukraine.



He proposed to meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "We promise serious negotiations with Ukraine. We do not rule out the possibility of agreeing to a new ceasefire during this negotiation process."]



President Putin stated that the goal of the negotiations is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.



He also referred to it as 'resuming' the negotiations that collapsed in 2022.



Even if the negotiations materialize, it is expected that the conditions insisted upon by Russia since past negotiations, such as Ukraine's abandonment of NATO membership and permanent neutrality, will remain unchanged.



For this reason, Putin's proposal is raising suspicions that he is avoiding a response to the earlier proposal from Europe and Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days, and is merely buying time.



Ukrainian President Zelensky described President Putin's negotiation proposal as a 'positive signal,' but demanded an immediate ceasefire.



U.S. President Trump, who has been mediating the negotiations, stated that he will continue efforts to end the war.



It is unusual for President Putin to express a willingness to negotiate.



Depending on how genuine the proposal is and how Ukraine responds, the ceasefire negotiations could enter a new phase.



Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News Jo Bit-na.



