News 9

Putin proposes direct peace talks

입력 2025.05.12 (04:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have entered a new phase.

President Putin has proposed direct talks with Ukraine.

The meeting is suggested to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

President Putin, who showcased his power during the Victory Day parade, has expressed his intention to engage in direct talks with Ukraine.

He proposed to meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "We promise serious negotiations with Ukraine. We do not rule out the possibility of agreeing to a new ceasefire during this negotiation process."]

President Putin stated that the goal of the negotiations is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.

He also referred to it as 'resuming' the negotiations that collapsed in 2022.

Even if the negotiations materialize, it is expected that the conditions insisted upon by Russia since past negotiations, such as Ukraine's abandonment of NATO membership and permanent neutrality, will remain unchanged.

For this reason, Putin's proposal is raising suspicions that he is avoiding a response to the earlier proposal from Europe and Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days, and is merely buying time.

Ukrainian President Zelensky described President Putin's negotiation proposal as a 'positive signal,' but demanded an immediate ceasefire.

U.S. President Trump, who has been mediating the negotiations, stated that he will continue efforts to end the war.

It is unusual for President Putin to express a willingness to negotiate.

Depending on how genuine the proposal is and how Ukraine responds, the ceasefire negotiations could enter a new phase.

Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News Jo Bit-na.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Putin proposes direct peace talks
    • 입력 2025-05-12 04:50:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have entered a new phase.

President Putin has proposed direct talks with Ukraine.

The meeting is suggested to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

President Putin, who showcased his power during the Victory Day parade, has expressed his intention to engage in direct talks with Ukraine.

He proposed to meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on the 15th.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "We promise serious negotiations with Ukraine. We do not rule out the possibility of agreeing to a new ceasefire during this negotiation process."]

President Putin stated that the goal of the negotiations is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.

He also referred to it as 'resuming' the negotiations that collapsed in 2022.

Even if the negotiations materialize, it is expected that the conditions insisted upon by Russia since past negotiations, such as Ukraine's abandonment of NATO membership and permanent neutrality, will remain unchanged.

For this reason, Putin's proposal is raising suspicions that he is avoiding a response to the earlier proposal from Europe and Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days, and is merely buying time.

Ukrainian President Zelensky described President Putin's negotiation proposal as a 'positive signal,' but demanded an immediate ceasefire.

U.S. President Trump, who has been mediating the negotiations, stated that he will continue efforts to end the war.

It is unusual for President Putin to express a willingness to negotiate.

Depending on how genuine the proposal is and how Ukraine responds, the ceasefire negotiations could enter a new phase.

Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News Jo Bit-na.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”
국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ <br>강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”

국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ 강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”
이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리<br>…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”

이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”
SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ <br>도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까

SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ 도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.