News 9

Recreated "Joseon Tongsinsa"

[Anchor]

'Joseon Tongsinsa' written in Hanja refers to the past diplomatic envoy sent from Joseon to Japan.

The journey that followed the sea route to Osaka has been reenacted.

This is Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

A ship made in the traditional Korean style is sailing through Japan's Seto Inland Sea.

This is a recreation of the 'Joseon Tongsinsa Ship,' completed over four years based on ancient documents.

The feathers of the pheasant on the flag are just like those from the Joseon era.

[Hong Soon-jae/National Maritime Heritage Institute Curator: "You can see the pheasant feathers back there, right? The pheasant feathers can indicate the direction of the wind and the humidity of the day. Thirdly, they help to repel seagulls."]

The Joseon Tongsinsa was a diplomatic envoy sent by Joseon to Japan after the Imjin War.

It made a total of 12 trips to Japan, utilizing the sea route to Osaka.

The recreated ship, which departed from Busan on the 28th of last month, arrived in Osaka after passing through nine regions of Japan over two weeks.

This reenactment of the sea route taken by the Joseon Tongsinsa after 261 years received a warm welcome from the Japanese in each region where it stopped.

[Kang Won-chun/National Maritime Heritage Institute Curator: "I heard many comments saying that the ship is very well made, and its appearance is quite splendid and beautiful, which is touching."]

The reenactment of the Joseon Tongsinsa ship's route, also referred to as the envoy of peace, embodies a commitment to future-oriented Korea-Japan exchange and cooperation.

Taken into consideration of its timing is the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations, and the fact that this week is "Korea Week" at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

In Osaka, where the recreated ship has arrived, a welcoming ceremony for the crew will be held the day after tomorrow to reflect on the significance of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Osaka.

