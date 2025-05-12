News 9

Hanwha’s 12-game winning streak

[Anchor]

The winning streak of the Hanwha Eagles in professional baseball continued today.

With a perfect performance from starting pitcher Weiss, they achieved their 12th consecutive win for the first time in 33 years, and Lee Jin-young, who contributed with a home run, revealed a special secret behind his home run.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

The Hanwha pitching staff was once again impenetrable today.

Starter Weiss struck out all three batters in the second inning, finishing with 9 strikeouts and no runs over 8 innings, effectively shutting down the Kiwoom lineup.

Meanwhile, the Hanwha batters did not miss their chance to extend the lead.

In the 6th inning, Lee Jin-young hit a home run, igniting the atmosphere once again while they were already ahead by three runs.

[Commentary: "I didn't think it would go over the fence. He definitely has power."]

With a clean RBI hit from Lee Do-yoon, Hanwha secured their victory.

After 33 years since their Binggrae days in 1992, they achieved their 12th consecutive win, and Lee Jin-young, who led the stormy run with home runs, unexpectedly shared his secret to hitting home runs.

[Lee Jin-young/Hanwha: "These days, I've secrety been using Hyun-bin's... (Did you hit a home run with it today?) Today, I used Do-yoon's bat. It was Hyun-bin's, but I borrowed it from Do-yoon."]

Hanwha is now challenging to set a new record for the most consecutive wins in the club's history with 14 wins against Doosan at home in Daejeon.

Samsung's Kim Young-woong, who returned after ten days due to injury, hit a tying home run, and the next batter, Diaz, also hit a home run, successfully turning the game around.

As the team leading in home runs, they tried to break their losing streak with the power of home runs, but LG's Moon Seong-joo delivered a sweeping go-ahead hit, plunging Samsung into an 8-game losing streak.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

