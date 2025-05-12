SK’s Lion King drives comeback

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the professional basketball championship finals, SK, who was on the brink of a three-game losing streak, made a comeback with a resounding victory over LG.



The performance of 'Lion King' Oh Se-geun, who played with a broken finger, shone brightly.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



Oh Se-geun, who suffered a broken fourth finger on his right hand during the semifinals, insisted on playing.



The 37-year-old veteran Oh Se-geun launched a spirited three-pointer, and the motivated SK players followed up with a scoring spree.



After a battle for an offensive rebound against Tamayo in the second quarter, Oh Se-geun not only scored but also earned a free throw.



The traces of his injury were evident in Oh Se-geun's clenched fist.



Even in the third quarter, LG's counterattack was fierce as SK spilled out numerous errors, but Oh Se-geun continued to show his fighting spirit.



Despite the close defense from the opponent, he unleashed a quick three-pointer and let out a loud roar.



It was a crucial score that widened the gap to 23 points.



Oh Se-geun dominated the game despite only playing 16 minutes.



After being substituted, Oh Se-geun covered his face and composed himself, which energized not only Warney but also Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun.



Ultimately, SK recorded their first win after three consecutive losses, with a 25-point victory.



[Oh Se-geun/SK: "I'm in a situation where I can hardly play, but I'm doing my best to help the team even a little. I really want to win. I have to give it my all because there's no turning back now."]



With SK's revival from the brink, the fateful fifth game will be held the day after tomorrow in Seoul.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!