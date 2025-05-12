SK’s Lion King drives comeback
[Anchor]
In the professional basketball championship finals, SK, who was on the brink of a three-game losing streak, made a comeback with a resounding victory over LG.
The performance of 'Lion King' Oh Se-geun, who played with a broken finger, shone brightly.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
Oh Se-geun, who suffered a broken fourth finger on his right hand during the semifinals, insisted on playing.
The 37-year-old veteran Oh Se-geun launched a spirited three-pointer, and the motivated SK players followed up with a scoring spree.
After a battle for an offensive rebound against Tamayo in the second quarter, Oh Se-geun not only scored but also earned a free throw.
The traces of his injury were evident in Oh Se-geun's clenched fist.
Even in the third quarter, LG's counterattack was fierce as SK spilled out numerous errors, but Oh Se-geun continued to show his fighting spirit.
Despite the close defense from the opponent, he unleashed a quick three-pointer and let out a loud roar.
It was a crucial score that widened the gap to 23 points.
Oh Se-geun dominated the game despite only playing 16 minutes.
After being substituted, Oh Se-geun covered his face and composed himself, which energized not only Warney but also Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun.
Ultimately, SK recorded their first win after three consecutive losses, with a 25-point victory.
[Oh Se-geun/SK: "I'm in a situation where I can hardly play, but I'm doing my best to help the team even a little. I really want to win. I have to give it my all because there's no turning back now."]
With SK's revival from the brink, the fateful fifth game will be held the day after tomorrow in Seoul.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
- SK’s Lion King drives comeback
- 입력 2025-05-12 04:55:04
