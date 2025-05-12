News 9

SK’s Lion King drives comeback

입력 2025.05.12 (04:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the professional basketball championship finals, SK, who was on the brink of a three-game losing streak, made a comeback with a resounding victory over LG.

The performance of 'Lion King' Oh Se-geun, who played with a broken finger, shone brightly.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Oh Se-geun, who suffered a broken fourth finger on his right hand during the semifinals, insisted on playing.

The 37-year-old veteran Oh Se-geun launched a spirited three-pointer, and the motivated SK players followed up with a scoring spree.

After a battle for an offensive rebound against Tamayo in the second quarter, Oh Se-geun not only scored but also earned a free throw.

The traces of his injury were evident in Oh Se-geun's clenched fist.

Even in the third quarter, LG's counterattack was fierce as SK spilled out numerous errors, but Oh Se-geun continued to show his fighting spirit.

Despite the close defense from the opponent, he unleashed a quick three-pointer and let out a loud roar.

It was a crucial score that widened the gap to 23 points.

Oh Se-geun dominated the game despite only playing 16 minutes.

After being substituted, Oh Se-geun covered his face and composed himself, which energized not only Warney but also Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun.

Ultimately, SK recorded their first win after three consecutive losses, with a 25-point victory.

[Oh Se-geun/SK: "I'm in a situation where I can hardly play, but I'm doing my best to help the team even a little. I really want to win. I have to give it my all because there's no turning back now."]

With SK's revival from the brink, the fateful fifth game will be held the day after tomorrow in Seoul.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SK’s Lion King drives comeback
    • 입력 2025-05-12 04:55:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the professional basketball championship finals, SK, who was on the brink of a three-game losing streak, made a comeback with a resounding victory over LG.

The performance of 'Lion King' Oh Se-geun, who played with a broken finger, shone brightly.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Oh Se-geun, who suffered a broken fourth finger on his right hand during the semifinals, insisted on playing.

The 37-year-old veteran Oh Se-geun launched a spirited three-pointer, and the motivated SK players followed up with a scoring spree.

After a battle for an offensive rebound against Tamayo in the second quarter, Oh Se-geun not only scored but also earned a free throw.

The traces of his injury were evident in Oh Se-geun's clenched fist.

Even in the third quarter, LG's counterattack was fierce as SK spilled out numerous errors, but Oh Se-geun continued to show his fighting spirit.

Despite the close defense from the opponent, he unleashed a quick three-pointer and let out a loud roar.

It was a crucial score that widened the gap to 23 points.

Oh Se-geun dominated the game despite only playing 16 minutes.

After being substituted, Oh Se-geun covered his face and composed himself, which energized not only Warney but also Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun.

Ultimately, SK recorded their first win after three consecutive losses, with a 25-point victory.

[Oh Se-geun/SK: "I'm in a situation where I can hardly play, but I'm doing my best to help the team even a little. I really want to win. I have to give it my all because there's no turning back now."]

With SK's revival from the brink, the fateful fifth game will be held the day after tomorrow in Seoul.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”

김문수, 국민의힘 대선후보 등록…한덕수 “승복하고 돕겠다”
국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ <br>강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”

국민의힘, 내부 비판에 ‘통합’ 강조…민주당 “후보 강탈 쿠데타 실패”
이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리<br>…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”

이재명, 전남서 경청투어 마무리…“정약용·DJ처럼 실용·통합”
SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ <br>도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까

SKT “오늘부터 ‘유심 재설정’ 도입”…‘유심 대란’ 해결될까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.