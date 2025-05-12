Kim Min-jae raises Meisterschale

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Min-jae, who contributed to Bayern Munich's reclaiming of the title in German professional football, raised the championship trophy high and shared the joy with his teammates.



Munich's 'Iron Pillar' Kim Min-jae received the winner's medal ahead of goal scorer Harry Kane.



Thomas Müller, who is retiring at the end of this season, was the first to lift the trophy known as the 'Meisterschale', and the Bayern players, including Kim Min-jae, shared in the joy.



The shy Kim Min-jae eventually stepped forward, unable to resist the urging of his teammates.



He raised the trophy as the sixth Bayern player, receiving proper recognition as a key player in the victory.



Kim Min-jae became the first Korean player to win titles in two major leagues, following his success with Italy's Napoli.



