Cho Hyun-woo blocks another PK

[Anchor]

Ulsan's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo led the victory against Jeju by saving a penalty kick just before the end of the match.

His dramatic save, reminiscent of the last game, showcased why he is the national team's main goalkeeper.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Choi Kyung-joo recreated the miraculous 'island shot' that led to his victory at the SK Telecom Open last year.

The ball, hit from above the stands, landed inside the center circle, creating another memorable scene.

The match, which kicked off with a special first pitch, was also full of highlights.

In the 4th minute of the first half, Ulsan defender Kim Young-gwon made a long pass from the back, and Rubikson calmly finished with his left foot, scoring his first goal of the season.

Ulsan conceded an equalizer to Jeju in the 7th minute of the second half when they failed to stop Yuri Jonathan's header.

However, thanks to Eric's exquisite shot in the 19th minute of the second half, Ulsan took the lead again.

With victory in sight, Ulsan faced a crisis in the 45th minute of the second half when Kim Min-hyuk was sent off.

In stoppage time of the second half, they allowed a penalty kick due to a handball foul by Bojanic.

It was Cho Hyun-woo's time again; he perfectly read the direction of Yuri Jonathan's shot and saved it, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory.

[Commentary: "This is the 'number one goalkeeper' of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun-woo."]

Cho Hyun-woo also saved a penalty kick just before the end of the match in the East Coast Derby on Children's Day.

Thanks to his dramatic save, reminiscent of the last game, Ulsan gained momentum in the title race.

This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News.

