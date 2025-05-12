Deaf Kim Woo-rim sets new records

동영상 고정 취소

Hearing-impaired athlete Kim Woo-rim set new Korean records in both the individual and team events in the men's general category 10m air rifle at the Daegu Mayor's Cup National Shooting Tournament.



Kim Woo-rim, who has a hearing impairment, achieved a remarkable score of 635.2 points in the men's general 10m air rifle individual event, setting a new Korean record with his high concentration.



Competing against able-bodied athletes, he recorded an impressive score, and the team from Boeun County, to which Kim Woo-rim belongs, also achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new Korean record in the team event.



This competition serves as the first selection round for the national team, opening up the possibility for Kim Woo-rim to wear the Taegeuk mark in international competitions following the Deaflympics, which is the Olympics for hearing-impaired athletes.



