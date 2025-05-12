Deaf Kim Woo-rim sets new records
입력 2025.05.12 (05:12)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Hearing-impaired athlete Kim Woo-rim set new Korean records in both the individual and team events in the men's general category 10m air rifle at the Daegu Mayor's Cup National Shooting Tournament.
Kim Woo-rim, who has a hearing impairment, achieved a remarkable score of 635.2 points in the men's general 10m air rifle individual event, setting a new Korean record with his high concentration.
Competing against able-bodied athletes, he recorded an impressive score, and the team from Boeun County, to which Kim Woo-rim belongs, also achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new Korean record in the team event.
This competition serves as the first selection round for the national team, opening up the possibility for Kim Woo-rim to wear the Taegeuk mark in international competitions following the Deaflympics, which is the Olympics for hearing-impaired athletes.
Kim Woo-rim, who has a hearing impairment, achieved a remarkable score of 635.2 points in the men's general 10m air rifle individual event, setting a new Korean record with his high concentration.
Competing against able-bodied athletes, he recorded an impressive score, and the team from Boeun County, to which Kim Woo-rim belongs, also achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new Korean record in the team event.
This competition serves as the first selection round for the national team, opening up the possibility for Kim Woo-rim to wear the Taegeuk mark in international competitions following the Deaflympics, which is the Olympics for hearing-impaired athletes.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Deaf Kim Woo-rim sets new records
-
- 입력 2025-05-12 05:12:21
Hearing-impaired athlete Kim Woo-rim set new Korean records in both the individual and team events in the men's general category 10m air rifle at the Daegu Mayor's Cup National Shooting Tournament.
Kim Woo-rim, who has a hearing impairment, achieved a remarkable score of 635.2 points in the men's general 10m air rifle individual event, setting a new Korean record with his high concentration.
Competing against able-bodied athletes, he recorded an impressive score, and the team from Boeun County, to which Kim Woo-rim belongs, also achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new Korean record in the team event.
This competition serves as the first selection round for the national team, opening up the possibility for Kim Woo-rim to wear the Taegeuk mark in international competitions following the Deaflympics, which is the Olympics for hearing-impaired athletes.
Kim Woo-rim, who has a hearing impairment, achieved a remarkable score of 635.2 points in the men's general 10m air rifle individual event, setting a new Korean record with his high concentration.
Competing against able-bodied athletes, he recorded an impressive score, and the team from Boeun County, to which Kim Woo-rim belongs, also achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new Korean record in the team event.
This competition serves as the first selection round for the national team, opening up the possibility for Kim Woo-rim to wear the Taegeuk mark in international competitions following the Deaflympics, which is the Olympics for hearing-impaired athletes.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.