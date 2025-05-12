[News Today] Presidential election campaign begins

[LEAD]

The official Presidential Race has now kicked off, with just 22 days left. It's a three-way race between Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party.



[REPORT]

A list of candidates running in the 21st presidential election has been finalized.



The National Election Commission announced that seven presidential candidates registered during the two-day application period that started on Saturday.



Candidate numbers were determined based on the number of the seats the political parties hold in parliament.



So Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party was assigned No. 1 and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party No. 2.



The No. 3 spot was left vacant, as the Rebuilding Korea Party decided not to field a presidential candidate.



Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party was given the No. 4 slot.



Kwon Young-guk of the Korean Democratic Labor Party, Koo Joo-wa of the Liberty Unification Party and independent candidates Hwang Kyo-ahn and Song Jin-ho also registered.



The official campaign period began on Monday and runs until midnight on June 2.



Koreans living overseas can cast their ballots from May 20th to the 25th.



For domestic voting, paper ballots are printed from May 25th.



Early voting will take place on May 29th and the 30th.



On the election day on June 3, voters can cast their ballots from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Lee Jae-myung began his official campaigning at Gwanghwamun Plaza where rallies calling for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol were held.



Lee Jae-myung/ DP presidential candidate

For this pres. election, I will be the candidate of DP and all the people, desperately hoping to end insurrection, overcome the crisis and enhance the public’s happiness.



After launching his campaign at Garak Market in Songpa-gu District, Seoul, Kim Moon-soo traveled to the Yeongnam region and appealed to voters there.



Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate

I am determined to become a president who serves the people, strengthens the economy and helps South Korea prosper.



Lee Jun-seok pledged to become a president working to help the nation make a new leap forward in a campaign launching ceremony held at the Yeosu National Industrial Complex.