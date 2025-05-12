[News Today] Chaos around PPP pres. candidacy
입력 2025.05.12 (15:45) 수정 2025.05.12 (15:45)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Over the weekend, the People Power Party was thrown in complete turmoil over its Presidential pick. The party annulled Kim Moon-soo's candidacy and named former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, but members voted it down.
[REPORT]
The People Power Party's emergency response committee was called to convene in the middle of the night.
The committee swiftly proceeded with annulling the party's presidential candidate choice Kim Moon-soo and registering Han Duck-soo as its candidate.
Pushed into a corner Kim held a press conference just ten minutes before the party members started voting on replacing the presidential candidate.
Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Morning of May 10)
A political coup took place in the middle of the night.
Despite Kim's public protest, the PPP leadership insisted that its presidential candidate will be changed.
Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Morning of May 10)
We should call him former candidate Kim Moon-soo because his candidacy has been annulled.
Kim resisted by filing for an injunction to prevent the party from annulling his candidacy and personally showed up at the hearing to argue how unfair the situation is.
Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Afternoon of May 10)
Where in the world would you find such an incident?
When Kim and the party leaders clashed, senior party legislators attempted to reconcile them.
Park Dae-chul/ People Power Party (Afternoon of May 10)
We desperately want to achieve a beautiful unification.
Kim and Han's campaign teams met again to negotiate but the meeting fell through.
The leadership convened an emergency committee meeting at 11:00 p.m., about an hour later than scheduled, and released the vote outcome.
The poll result was surprising.
Party members voting against candidate replacement outnumbered those in favor of it. Thus the agenda was rejected and Kim was reinstated as the PPP presidential candidate.
Emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se, who had led the candidate replacement move, said he would step down.
Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Evening of May 10)
I sincerely apologize to the party members and the people for causing concern.
Kim made a dramatic comeback and Han Duck-soo left the presidential race just eight days after he declared his candidacy.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Chaos around PPP pres. candidacy
-
- 입력 2025-05-12 15:45:04
- 수정2025-05-12 15:45:16
[LEAD]
Over the weekend, the People Power Party was thrown in complete turmoil over its Presidential pick. The party annulled Kim Moon-soo's candidacy and named former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, but members voted it down.
[REPORT]
The People Power Party's emergency response committee was called to convene in the middle of the night.
The committee swiftly proceeded with annulling the party's presidential candidate choice Kim Moon-soo and registering Han Duck-soo as its candidate.
Pushed into a corner Kim held a press conference just ten minutes before the party members started voting on replacing the presidential candidate.
Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Morning of May 10)
A political coup took place in the middle of the night.
Despite Kim's public protest, the PPP leadership insisted that its presidential candidate will be changed.
Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Morning of May 10)
We should call him former candidate Kim Moon-soo because his candidacy has been annulled.
Kim resisted by filing for an injunction to prevent the party from annulling his candidacy and personally showed up at the hearing to argue how unfair the situation is.
Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Afternoon of May 10)
Where in the world would you find such an incident?
When Kim and the party leaders clashed, senior party legislators attempted to reconcile them.
Park Dae-chul/ People Power Party (Afternoon of May 10)
We desperately want to achieve a beautiful unification.
Kim and Han's campaign teams met again to negotiate but the meeting fell through.
The leadership convened an emergency committee meeting at 11:00 p.m., about an hour later than scheduled, and released the vote outcome.
The poll result was surprising.
Party members voting against candidate replacement outnumbered those in favor of it. Thus the agenda was rejected and Kim was reinstated as the PPP presidential candidate.
Emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se, who had led the candidate replacement move, said he would step down.
Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Evening of May 10)
I sincerely apologize to the party members and the people for causing concern.
Kim made a dramatic comeback and Han Duck-soo left the presidential race just eight days after he declared his candidacy.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.