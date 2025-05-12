News Today

[News Today] Chaos around PPP pres. candidacy

[LEAD]
Over the weekend, the People Power Party was thrown in complete turmoil over its Presidential pick. The party annulled Kim Moon-soo's candidacy and named former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, but members voted it down.

[REPORT]
The People Power Party's emergency response committee was called to convene in the middle of the night.

The committee swiftly proceeded with annulling the party's presidential candidate choice Kim Moon-soo and registering Han Duck-soo as its candidate.

Pushed into a corner Kim held a press conference just ten minutes before the party members started voting on replacing the presidential candidate.

Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Morning of May 10)
A political coup took place in the middle of the night.

Despite Kim's public protest, the PPP leadership insisted that its presidential candidate will be changed.

Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Morning of May 10)
We should call him former candidate Kim Moon-soo because his candidacy has been annulled.

Kim resisted by filing for an injunction to prevent the party from annulling his candidacy and personally showed up at the hearing to argue how unfair the situation is.

Kim Moon-soo/ PPP presidential candidate (Afternoon of May 10)
Where in the world would you find such an incident?

When Kim and the party leaders clashed, senior party legislators attempted to reconcile them.

Park Dae-chul/ People Power Party (Afternoon of May 10)
We desperately want to achieve a beautiful unification.

Kim and Han's campaign teams met again to negotiate but the meeting fell through.

The leadership convened an emergency committee meeting at 11:00 p.m., about an hour later than scheduled, and released the vote outcome.

The poll result was surprising.

Party members voting against candidate replacement outnumbered those in favor of it. Thus the agenda was rejected and Kim was reinstated as the PPP presidential candidate.

Emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se, who had led the candidate replacement move, said he would step down.

Kwon Young-se/ Ex-chair, PPP emergency committee (Evening of May 10)
I sincerely apologize to the party members and the people for causing concern.

Kim made a dramatic comeback and Han Duck-soo left the presidential race just eight days after he declared his candidacy.

