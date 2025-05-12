[News Today] Yoon attends trial via open entrance

News Today

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol stood before the press photo line today for the first time as he attended his insurrection trial. Prosecutors have also officially summoned former First Lady Kim Keon-hee as a suspect for questioning.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the third hearing of his criminal insurrection trial on Monday.

Unlike with the previous hearings, the court this time did not allow Yoon access to the underground parking lot.

As a result, he entered the courthouse on Monday by walking past the press photo line for the first time.

Meanwhile, prosecutors investigating the nomination meddling case involving power broker Myung Tae-kyun recently summoned former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

They reportedly demanded that she appear for questioning in person at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office this week as a suspect in the alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.

If Kim responds to the summons, it will be her first in-person interrogation at the prosecutors' office.

There are three salient points in the nomination meddling allegations involving the former first couple.

First, they are suspected of having received public opinion poll results from Myung for free during the last presidential election period and in return nominated former PPP lawmaker Kim Young-sun recommended by the broker for the June 2022 by-election.

They are also suspected of having exerted influence in Pohang mayoral nominations during local elections, and tried to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min nominated for the general elections last year.

Myung Tae-kyun / April 29
Kim told me to take good care of prosecutor Kim Sang-min because he worked hard when investigating Cho Kuk.

Last July, the former first lady underwent questioning in relation to the Deutsche Motors and luxury bag scandals.

But the interrogation sparked controversy over preferential treatment, because she was questioned in a building of the Presidential Security Service.

