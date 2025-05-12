News Today

[News Today] 'Joseon Tongsinsa' ship re-created

[LEAD]
A replica of the Joseon Tongsinsa ship, used by diplomatic envoys during the Joseon Dynasty, arrived in Osaka yesterday. It was restored to its original form and retraced the historic route to Japan.

[REPORT]
A ship built using traditional Korean methods is sailing through Japan’s Seto Inland Sea.

It's a replica of a Joseon Tongsinsa ship, or a ship for Joseon Dynasty envoys.

It was recreated over four years based on historical records.

Even pheasant feathers on the flag are exactly like those used during the Joseon period.

Hong Sun-jae / National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage
The pheasant feathers indicate the direction of the wind and humidity. They also help keep seagulls away.

Joseon Tongsinsa were diplomatic envoys sent to Japan after the Japanese invasions of Korea in the 16th century.

They were dispatched 12 times in total, traveling by sea to reach Osaka.

The ship, which departed from Busan on April 28, arrived in Osaka after stopping by nine regions in Japan over two weeks.

It re-enacted the voyage of the ancient Joseon Tongsinsa ship for the first time in 261 years.

It received a warm welcome from the Japanese public at each stop.

Kang Won-chun / National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage
We were told that the ship is very well-made, beautiful and impressive.

The re-enactment of the Joseon Tongsinsa’s voyage, also known as the “ship of peace,” carries a message of commitment to future-oriented Korea-Japan exchange and cooperation.

The 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the Korea Week event at the Osaka Expo this week were also taken into consideration.

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

