21st Presidential race begins

[Anchor]



The official campaign for the 21st presidential election has begun today (May 12).



We will sequentially deliver the messages announced by the candidates of major political parties as they enter the presidential race.



First, Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the Democratic Party, held his launch ceremony at Gwanghwamun, the site where the impeachment was called out.



He stated that he would complete the revolution of light through a change of government.



The first report is by reporter Kim Cheong-yun.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the Democratic Party, started his first campaign at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.



With an estimated 20,000 citizens gathered, he pledged to end the civil strife through a victory in the presidential election and complete the revolution of light.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Right here, in Gwanghwamun, the site of the people's sovereignty, I will surely open the dawn of hope together with the people. Everyone."]



He emphasized that he would participate in this election as the candidate of all citizens, reiterating the importance of national unity.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "From now on, there are no issues of progressivism. There are only issues of the Republic of Korea, issues of the people. Everyone."]



After the launch ceremony, he visited Pangyo Techno Valley and Dongtan in Hwaseong.



This area, known as the 'K-Initiative Belt,' is home to IT companies and semiconductor factories, reflecting his commitment to seize future industries and innovative growth policies.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What the government does is coordination support, through which we will continuously regenerate and reproduce...."]



He made his first pledge to focus on the concentrated development of new industries such as artificial intelligence and promised to prepare a large-scale investment plan for national advanced strategic industries.



In Daejeon, he emphasized being the "son-in-law of Chungcheong" and proposed support for regional development.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will gift you the administrative capital of the Republic of Korea, a city build around science and technology. Everyone."]



Tomorrow (May 13), he plans to visit Daegu, Pohang, and Ulsan, appealing for support by stating he will solve livelihood issues beyond regions and ideologies.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



