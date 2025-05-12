Kim Moon-soo kicks off campaign

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party has embarked on a campaign tour along the so-called Gyeongbu Line connecting Seoul, Daejeon, and Daegu.



He emphasized people's livelihoods, the economy, and security, focusing on consolidating the conservative base shaken by martial law, impeachment, and internal strife over candidate unification.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



As his first campaign stop, candidate Kim Moon-soo visited the Garak Market in Seoul early in the morning.



[“We support you, candidate Kim Moon-soo!”]



He promised to become a president who revitalizes people's livelihoods and the economy, expressing that he feels the difficult economic situation.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “I will make sure to do well so I can help you. If Garak Market doesn’t do well, the whole country won’t do well.”]



He emphasized the market economy and criticized the North Korean regime, also condemning progressive politics with strong words.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Is it true progressivism if Kim Jong-un is free while oppressing all the people beneath him? I want to tear apart the fake progressives.”]



In Daejeon, he focused on security and veterans' issues.



He became emtional during his visit to the national cemetery in Daejeon to pay tribute to patriotic martyrs in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, the Yeonpyeong Island shelling, and the 46 heroes of the Cheonan.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “I will honor the spirit of national defense and treat the families of veterans with greater respect. This will be my top priority among all national projects.”]



The final stop of the first day’s campaigning was Daegu.



He visited the Seomun Market, known as the 'holy land of conservatism,' focusing on rallying his support base.



He directly targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung, stating he would be a clean president who does not lie.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Do you want to elect a president who lies well, who impersonates a prosecutor and pretends to be a bachelor?”]



He also mentioned that he would meet with President Trump of the United States immediately upon taking office to resolve all issues.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who officially began his election campaign along the Gyeongbu Line connecting Seoul, Daejeon, and Daegu, is scheduled to visit Ulsan and Busan tomorrow (May 13) to rally traditional conservative supporters.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



