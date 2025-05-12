News 9

Reform Party candidate backs youth

[Anchor]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party has started his election campaign at an industrial complex.

Emphasizing youth and the future, he stated that a change in the era to break the two-party structure is necessary.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party began his official campaign at the Yeosu National Industrial Complex.

He emphasized his background in science and engineering and pledged to win the competition for supremacy in science and technology.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I will think deeply about how industrial complexes can make a leap forward once again and present solutions."]

He also focused on engaging his core support base, the youth.

After announcing ten major pledges that include youth issues, he discussed pension reform, extending the retirement age, and low birth rates while having meals with university students in a student cafeteria.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I feel regretful that their (youth) voices have been underrepresented in politics until now. I will address the issues of the younger generation of South Korea in a bold manner, more than any other government."]

In the evening, he visited Cheonggyecheon in Seoul, a popular spot for young professionals.

He emphasized the need to end the two-party confrontation between the Democratic Party and the People Power Party.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Please help me complete the idea that one can lead the country without relying on a large entity in South Korea."]

Candidate Lee particularly focused on criticizing the People Power Party.

He stated that the People Power Party, which is a 'coup d'état specialist party,' is not even qualified to nominate a candidate, and that the presidential election will be a one-on-one contest between himself and candidate Lee Jae-myung. This is interpreted as a strategy to absorb critical conservative and centrist votes towards the People Power Party after the emergency martial law.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I am here to throw down a challenge for a direct breakthrough, not a candidate unification show."]

Emphasizing a change in era and a generational shift, candidate Lee Jun-seok is scheduled to meet with university students and citizens in Daegu tomorrow (May 13) to appeal for support.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

