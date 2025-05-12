PPP's Kim apologizes for martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following intense internal strife, the People Power Party has confirmed its presidential candidate, and now there are increasing calls to clarify its relationship with former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



To win the presidential election, it is suggested that an apology be made for the emergency martial law, as well as opposing Yoon's impeachment, and that former President Yoon should be expelled from the party.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has, for now, apologized regarding the martial law.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



The party's youngest first-term lawmaker, Kim Yong-tae, has been appointed as the emergency committee chair.



The appointed chairperson began with an apology regarding the martial law.



He stated that courage is needed to acknowledge the facts as they are for the sake of unity and solidarity.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairperson of the People Power Party Emergency Committee Appointee: "I reflect on the fact that the martial law was wrong, and that the party itself failed to hold the president accountable for his wrong actions."]



The appointee also visited the grave of late Corporal Chae and expressed his commitment to "make efforts to reveal any external pressure on the investigation," bowing his head in respect.



Voices calling for a complete break with former President Yoon have also grown louder.



Former representative Han Dong-hoon, who has yet to announce whether he will accept the role of campaign chair, has repeatedly demanded an apology from Candidate Kim regarding his opposition to Yoon's impeachment and the expulsion of former President Yoon.



[Kim Jong-hyuk/Former Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(His claims) are not being accepted, it seems that it would not be easy for (former representative Han Dong-hoon) to take action within the campaign committee."]



Co-campaign chair Ahn Cheol-soo also called for a "bold separation for victory in the presidential election," and more lawmakers have demanded the expulsion and dismissal of former President Yoon.



Under this mounting pressure, Candidate Kim Moon-soo's stance has also changed.



Candidate Kim was reserved until the afternoon.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "(There has been calls for an apology and reflection regarding the martial law and impeachment.) I will review and discuss the matter and announce my position."]



After finishing a campaign event in Daegu, he said the martial law has made the economy, politics, and exports difficult, as he expressed sincere apologies to the suffering citizens.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!