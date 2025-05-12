Campaign strategies of DP, PPP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the official election campaign begins, the election committees and campaign teams of each party are busy at work.



We will connect to the still-bustling scene to examine the presidential strategies of each party.



First, we go to the Democratic Party.



Reporter Lee Soo-min, various polls show that candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading significantly.



How is the Democratic Party preparing for this election?



[Report]



Yes, candidate Lee Jae-myung lost by a margin of 0.73% in the last presidential election.



Therefore, he is focusing on an overwhelming victory for this election.



The core of the presidential campaign is livelihood and integration.



Through this, they aim to actively target the centrist voters.



They also plan to emphasize overcoming internal strife and restoring democracy, and it seems they will strengthen their attacks on former President Yoon, who is on trial for insurrection charges, the emergency martial law situation, and candidate Kim Moon-soo, who opposed impeachment.



In particular, they are expected to highlight that former President Yoon has been issuing messages related to the election recently, calling it a 'regent rule'.



Additionally, it seems they will dig into candidate Kim Moon-soo's connections with figures like Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon to portray him as part of the far-right forces.



They also plan to target the ruling party's internal strife, such as the unprecedented attempt to replace its candidate, portraying them as an unprepared party and candidate.



Regarding the Reform Party's candidate Lee Jun- seok , the campaign team won't be paying much attention to him, suggeting that a non-response strategy is in place.



Since the next president will start their term immediately without a transition committee, candidate Lee Jae-myung is also putting effort into highlighting that he is a 'prepared president'.



[Anchor]



Now, we go to the campaign of the People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae! Candidate Kim Moon-soo has faced difficulties even before the campaign began due to internal strife over candidate replacement.



It seems a change in atmosphere is needed; what strategy do they have?



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo was confirmed as the final candidate just a day before the official election campaign began.



Given the late start, he plans to engage in the campaign more actively.



Although concerns and strife were exposed due to the discord over unification, as you saw earlier, Kim is emphasizing security and focusing on soothing and rallying the PPP's traditional support base in the Yeongnam region today (May 12) and tomorrow (May 13).



Kim Moon-soo is also attempting to expand his electoral organization by appointing young individuals in their 30s and 40s to key positions in the campaign committee and situation room.



In particular, they appointed Kim Yong-tae, the youngest member of the party at the age of 35, as the chair of the emergency committee.



Since Kim has consistently shown a reformist stance, including supporting the lifting of emergency martial law, there are speculations that he may gain momentum with a break from former President Yoon, who could be a major obstacle to expanding the moderate base.



The People Power Party also plans to highlight candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks, as he is facing five trials, as well as the Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of the Chief Justice, focusing on their attacks on the judiciary.



In particular, they will emphasize the need for an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition, arguing that if he is elected, the Democratic Party will dominate not only the legislative but also the executive and judicial branches.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!