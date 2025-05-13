Candidates unveil 10 key pledges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Each candidate announced their top 10 pledges as the official election campaign began.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized nurturing artificial intelligence, candidate Kim Moon-soo focused on pro-business policies, and candidate Lee Jun-seok proposed reducing government ministries as their first pledges.



Reporter Park Jin-soo has the details.



[Report]



The pledges of the presidential candidates are centered on economic growth.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to create a strong economy by establishing a new growth foundation as his first pledge.



He presented AI, the content industry, and the defense sector as future growth areas.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What is truly important is the people's livelihood, the economy...."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo put forward the idea of making South Korea a 'business-friendly country'.



He promised deregulation, tax reform, and investment promotion, stating that these measures would create jobs.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I must become an economic president. I must become a president who ensures our South Korea thrives."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok's first pledge is to consolidate government ministries.



He plans to reduce 19 ministries to 13 to minimize bureaucratic red tape.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate/Discussion hosted by the Kwanhun Club on April. 30: "I will reorganize ministries that have been criticized for overlapping duties or being redundant, focusing on practical work."]



He also presented pledges aimed at key support bases.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed overcoming internal strife and restoring democracy, along with separating the prosecution's investigative and prosecutorial powers; candidate Kim Moon-soo suggested introducing external audits for the Election Commission and accumulating nuclear weapon design technology; and candidate Lee Jun-seok proposed separating the finances of the new and old national pension systems and establishing a pension for scientists and technologists.



[Kang Woo-chang/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Korea University: "It seems that they are presenting their first pledges focused on issues that the public is most concerned about. The economy is currently in a difficult situation."]



The Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk has made resolving inequality through tax increases his first pledge.



This is Park Jin-soo from KBS News.



