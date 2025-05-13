News 9

[Exclusive] Chinese espionage organization

[Anchor]

A Chinese national who was recently arrested while attempting to steal our military secrets has been identified as an operative of a Chinese espionage organization.

It has also been determined that an intelligence officer under the Chinese military was in charge of this organization.

Reporter Yoon Jin has secured the indictment of this Chinese spy and brings us an exclusive report.

[Report]

The Chinese national, identified as Mr. Chong, was arrested and indicted at the end of last month on charges of violating the Military Secrets Protection Act.

He is accused of attempting to extract military secrets from active-duty South Korean soldiers on five occasions since May of last year.

Upon obtaining the indictment, KBS found that Mr. Chong was an operative in a spy organization consisting of at least ten members, including Chinese and South Koreans.

This organization was divided into roles, including a leader responsible for overall command, a division for reviewing military secrets and price setting, a division handling espionage equipment and money transfers, and another managing face-to-face contacts to develop trust, of which Mr. Chong was in charge of making the face-to-face contacts.

The leader operated under the ID "Ken Jake" in an open chat room on social media.

He has been identified as belonging to an intelligence agency under the Chinese military's Joint Staff Department, which corresponds to our Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Their espionage activities began in late 2022.

It has also been revealed that before coming to Korea, Mr. Chong, alongside their leader in Taiwan, also collected information on anti-China groups and Taiwanese independence organizations.

The Chinese organization managed the South Korean soldier who was caught while attempting to pass on secrets, even crossing borders, and this soldier actively participated.

This soldier requested a list of the military secrets they wanted, along with its pricing, and also demanded protective measures such as certificates from the Chinese government.

In exchange for the secrets, he met Mr. Chong in Singapore last November and received $5,000, and the next day moved to Malaysia to meet the leader and received another $5,000.

The Defense Security Command is tracking down the identities of the remaining nine accomplices.

This is Yoon Jin from KBS News.

