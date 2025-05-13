Top court judges decline hearing

동영상 고정 취소

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and the Supreme Court justices have expressed their inability to appear as witnesses at the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for the day after tomorrow (May 14).



The Supreme Court stated that it submitted an opinion to the National Assembly indicating that it is difficult for judges to attend hearings related to trials.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The Supreme Court en banc overturned the lower court's ruling and sent the case back regarding the allegations of election law violations against Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, on the 1st of this month.



This came 36 days after the second trial court had acquitted him.



[Jo Hee-de/Chief Justice: "According to the majority opinion, I hereby rule as follows. The original ruling is overturned, and the case is sent back to the Seoul High Court."]



The Democratic Party has raised concerns that the Supreme Court's unusually swift ruling on candidate Lee's case suggests an intention of judicial interference in the presidential election.



The Democratic Party, which has even mentioned impeachment of the Chief Justice and a special prosecution, decided to hold a hearing on the 14th, following the exit of People Power Party members during the Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting on the 7th.



The content of the hearing will focus on uncovering the truth behind the allegations of judicial interference in the presidential election.



They have also selected Chief Justice Jo Hee-de as a witness.



Attendance is also being requested from the 11 justices who participated in the en banc ruling and 15 senior judges, including rapporteur judges.



However, Chief Justice Jo and the judges have made it clear that they cannot attend this hearing.



A Supreme Court official stated, "It is difficult for judges to attend hearings related to trials," adding, "We submitted an opinion to the National Assembly reflecting this position."



There is no precedent for the Chief Justice attending the National Assembly except for personnel hearings.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



