News 9

Illegal military filming continues

입력 2025.05.13 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Illegal filming of military bases and facilities continues.

After the recent arrest of several Chinese individuals, this time, two Taiwanese nationals were apprehended for secretly entering an airshow event at a U.S. Air Force base in South Korea and filming inside the base and fighter jets.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

On the 10th, an airshow was held at the Osan Air Base of the U.S. Air Force in South Korea.

The U.S. military, which co-hosted the event, prohibited entry for nationals from specific countries, including China and Taiwan.

Two Taiwanese individuals violated this rule and secretly entered the base to film U.S. facilities and equipment, and have been taken by our police.

[Ahn Woo-il/Public Affairs Officer of the 51st Fighter Wing and Osan Base: "For operational security reasons, citizens of China and Taiwan are not allowed to enter U.S. military facilities, including the airshow."]

The two individuals, in their 60s and 40s, were denied entry three times by the U.S. military, then reportedly entered the event by mixing in with Koreans.

After receiving a report about "suspicious individuals taking photos," police were dispatched, and they were apprehended. On the 11th, they were urgently arrested on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.

Incidents of foreigners illegally filming military facilities have been occurring frequently recently.

In March, two Chinese teenagers were caught after taking thousands of photos of fighter jets near four U.S.-Korea military facilities and three major international airports, and last month, a Chinese father and son were caught for taking photos illegally near the same Osan base.

The police reported that there were no violations of current laws regarding the father and son, and they were allowed to return home.

The police have applied for an arrest warrant for the Taiwanese individuals.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Illegal military filming continues
    • 입력 2025-05-13 00:26:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Illegal filming of military bases and facilities continues.

After the recent arrest of several Chinese individuals, this time, two Taiwanese nationals were apprehended for secretly entering an airshow event at a U.S. Air Force base in South Korea and filming inside the base and fighter jets.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

On the 10th, an airshow was held at the Osan Air Base of the U.S. Air Force in South Korea.

The U.S. military, which co-hosted the event, prohibited entry for nationals from specific countries, including China and Taiwan.

Two Taiwanese individuals violated this rule and secretly entered the base to film U.S. facilities and equipment, and have been taken by our police.

[Ahn Woo-il/Public Affairs Officer of the 51st Fighter Wing and Osan Base: "For operational security reasons, citizens of China and Taiwan are not allowed to enter U.S. military facilities, including the airshow."]

The two individuals, in their 60s and 40s, were denied entry three times by the U.S. military, then reportedly entered the event by mixing in with Koreans.

After receiving a report about "suspicious individuals taking photos," police were dispatched, and they were apprehended. On the 11th, they were urgently arrested on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.

Incidents of foreigners illegally filming military facilities have been occurring frequently recently.

In March, two Chinese teenagers were caught after taking thousands of photos of fighter jets near four U.S.-Korea military facilities and three major international airports, and last month, a Chinese father and son were caught for taking photos illegally near the same Osan base.

The police reported that there were no violations of current laws regarding the father and son, and they were allowed to return home.

The police have applied for an arrest warrant for the Taiwanese individuals.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 <br>반도체·기술혁신 강조

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 반도체·기술혁신 강조
김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…<br>“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”

김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”
이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…<br>“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”

이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”
대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달

대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.