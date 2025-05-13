Illegal military filming continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Illegal filming of military bases and facilities continues.



After the recent arrest of several Chinese individuals, this time, two Taiwanese nationals were apprehended for secretly entering an airshow event at a U.S. Air Force base in South Korea and filming inside the base and fighter jets.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



On the 10th, an airshow was held at the Osan Air Base of the U.S. Air Force in South Korea.



The U.S. military, which co-hosted the event, prohibited entry for nationals from specific countries, including China and Taiwan.



Two Taiwanese individuals violated this rule and secretly entered the base to film U.S. facilities and equipment, and have been taken by our police.



[Ahn Woo-il/Public Affairs Officer of the 51st Fighter Wing and Osan Base: "For operational security reasons, citizens of China and Taiwan are not allowed to enter U.S. military facilities, including the airshow."]



The two individuals, in their 60s and 40s, were denied entry three times by the U.S. military, then reportedly entered the event by mixing in with Koreans.



After receiving a report about "suspicious individuals taking photos," police were dispatched, and they were apprehended. On the 11th, they were urgently arrested on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.



Incidents of foreigners illegally filming military facilities have been occurring frequently recently.



In March, two Chinese teenagers were caught after taking thousands of photos of fighter jets near four U.S.-Korea military facilities and three major international airports, and last month, a Chinese father and son were caught for taking photos illegally near the same Osan base.



The police reported that there were no violations of current laws regarding the father and son, and they were allowed to return home.



The police have applied for an arrest warrant for the Taiwanese individuals.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



