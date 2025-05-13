News 9

[Exclusive] Chinese spy operation revealed

입력 2025.05.13 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The operation methods of this Chinese spy organization have also been revealed in detail.

Once our soldier gets caught in the net, the demands for information become increasingly higher and bolder.

It has been assessed that about twenty military secrets related to the Korea-U.S. alliance were handed over to the Chinese side at a relatively low price.

Our exclusive report continues with reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

The head of the intelligence agency under the Chinese military's Joint Chiefs of Staff introduced himself as a military researcher and approached our soldiers as if he needed research materials.

Then, in August 2023, when a soldier received a 'down payment' of 3.5 million won, he revealed his true colors.

He demanded military secrets, offering 3 million won for level 2 and 3 secrets, and 2 million won for confidential information.

He specifically requested U.S. military operation plans and materials related to Korea-U.S. joint exercises, repeatedly pushing for 'sensitive information' related to THAAD and U.S. forces.

After the emergency martial law in December last year, the demands escalated to include nuclear operation guidelines and advanced weapon materials from Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

The methods of delivery also became bolder.

Initially, he provided various hidden cameras or shared online server IDs to upload information, but later he demanded that SD cards containing confidential information be left in officetels or pensions.

Notably, to avoid detection, he had the confidential contents deleted before handing over the SD cards, which were later retrieved and underwent a separate recovery process to extract the secrets.

Approximately twenty pieces of confidential information were handed over in this manner.

The investigation authorities report that about 60 million won changed hands in return.

[Kang Dae-sik/Member of the National Defense Committee/People Power Party: "I believe that such espionage activities by China pose a very serious problem that threatens the security of not only Korea but also our allied countries. Through the revision of the espionage law and the strengthening of counter-espionage functions, we need to conduct more thorough investigations..."]

Since China is not considered an enemy state, Chinese organization members are subject to the less severe Military Secret Protection Act rather than the espionage law.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Chinese spy operation revealed
    • 입력 2025-05-13 00:26:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The operation methods of this Chinese spy organization have also been revealed in detail.

Once our soldier gets caught in the net, the demands for information become increasingly higher and bolder.

It has been assessed that about twenty military secrets related to the Korea-U.S. alliance were handed over to the Chinese side at a relatively low price.

Our exclusive report continues with reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

The head of the intelligence agency under the Chinese military's Joint Chiefs of Staff introduced himself as a military researcher and approached our soldiers as if he needed research materials.

Then, in August 2023, when a soldier received a 'down payment' of 3.5 million won, he revealed his true colors.

He demanded military secrets, offering 3 million won for level 2 and 3 secrets, and 2 million won for confidential information.

He specifically requested U.S. military operation plans and materials related to Korea-U.S. joint exercises, repeatedly pushing for 'sensitive information' related to THAAD and U.S. forces.

After the emergency martial law in December last year, the demands escalated to include nuclear operation guidelines and advanced weapon materials from Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

The methods of delivery also became bolder.

Initially, he provided various hidden cameras or shared online server IDs to upload information, but later he demanded that SD cards containing confidential information be left in officetels or pensions.

Notably, to avoid detection, he had the confidential contents deleted before handing over the SD cards, which were later retrieved and underwent a separate recovery process to extract the secrets.

Approximately twenty pieces of confidential information were handed over in this manner.

The investigation authorities report that about 60 million won changed hands in return.

[Kang Dae-sik/Member of the National Defense Committee/People Power Party: "I believe that such espionage activities by China pose a very serious problem that threatens the security of not only Korea but also our allied countries. Through the revision of the espionage law and the strengthening of counter-espionage functions, we need to conduct more thorough investigations..."]

Since China is not considered an enemy state, Chinese organization members are subject to the less severe Military Secret Protection Act rather than the espionage law.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 <br>반도체·기술혁신 강조

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 반도체·기술혁신 강조
김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…<br>“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”

김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”
이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…<br>“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”

이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”
대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달

대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.