[Exclusive] Chinese spy operation revealed

The operation methods of this Chinese spy organization have also been revealed in detail.



Once our soldier gets caught in the net, the demands for information become increasingly higher and bolder.



It has been assessed that about twenty military secrets related to the Korea-U.S. alliance were handed over to the Chinese side at a relatively low price.



Our exclusive report continues with reporter Jo Hye-jin.



The head of the intelligence agency under the Chinese military's Joint Chiefs of Staff introduced himself as a military researcher and approached our soldiers as if he needed research materials.



Then, in August 2023, when a soldier received a 'down payment' of 3.5 million won, he revealed his true colors.



He demanded military secrets, offering 3 million won for level 2 and 3 secrets, and 2 million won for confidential information.



He specifically requested U.S. military operation plans and materials related to Korea-U.S. joint exercises, repeatedly pushing for 'sensitive information' related to THAAD and U.S. forces.



After the emergency martial law in December last year, the demands escalated to include nuclear operation guidelines and advanced weapon materials from Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



The methods of delivery also became bolder.



Initially, he provided various hidden cameras or shared online server IDs to upload information, but later he demanded that SD cards containing confidential information be left in officetels or pensions.



Notably, to avoid detection, he had the confidential contents deleted before handing over the SD cards, which were later retrieved and underwent a separate recovery process to extract the secrets.



Approximately twenty pieces of confidential information were handed over in this manner.



The investigation authorities report that about 60 million won changed hands in return.



[Kang Dae-sik/Member of the National Defense Committee/People Power Party: "I believe that such espionage activities by China pose a very serious problem that threatens the security of not only Korea but also our allied countries. Through the revision of the espionage law and the strengthening of counter-espionage functions, we need to conduct more thorough investigations..."]



Since China is not considered an enemy state, Chinese organization members are subject to the less severe Military Secret Protection Act rather than the espionage law.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



