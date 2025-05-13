Kim Keon-hee summoned for May 14

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution, which is investigating the allegations of intervention in nominations by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, has reportedly notified Mrs. Kim Keon-hee to appear for questioning on the 14th.



It remains uncertain whether Mrs. Kim will comply with the prosecution's request, raising the possibility that the investigation may take place after the presidential election.



This is Gong Min-kyung reporting.



[Report]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office's investigation team in charge of the Myung Tae-kyun case sent a summons to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee on the 9th.



The investigation is scheduled for the morning of the 14th, where Mrs. Kim is to appear as a suspect for violations of the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.



Mrs. Kim is accused of being involved in the nomination of former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun in the 2022 by-election, in exchange for receiving public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election.



[Kim Keon-hee-Mr. Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "The president-elect just called. Anyway, don't use his name, but just push ahead with it."]



She is also suspected of intervening in the nomination for the mayor of Pohang in the local elections that same year, and exerting influence over the nomination of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min in last year's general election.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Apr. 29: "Mrs. (Kim Keon-hee) said, 'During the investigation of Cho Kuk, Prosecutor Kim Sang-min worked hard, so please take care of him.'"]



The prosecution has recently summoned and questioned key figures in the allegations, including Mr. Myung and former lawmaker Kim, and has conveyed the necessity of a face-to-face investigation to Mrs. Kim's side multiple times.



As a meeting time could not be coordinated, it seems they have initiated formal summons procedures.



However, it is uncertain whether Mrs. Kim will appear on the date notified by the prosecution.



Mrs. Kim's side has not yet officially stated their position regarding the prosecution's summons, but there are speculations that they will negotiate the investigation schedule for after June, citing the official election campaign period and health issues.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



