Court upholds Kim Hye-kyung's fine

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, was indicted for violating the Public Official Election Act. An appellate court sentenced her to a fine of 1.5 million won.



According to the Public Official Election Act, if a fine of more than 1 million won is confirmed, there are restrictions on election campaigning. However, if either Kim's side or the prosecution appeals, the likelihood of a final ruling before the presidential election is low. It is expected that Kim's campaigning activities for the election will not be significantly affected.



Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



Kim Hye-kyung appeared in the appeals court during the last presidential primary for violating the Public Official Election Act.



[Kim Hye-kyung: "(Are you still maintaining your position that you were unaware of the corporate card payment?) …."]



The first trial court sentenced Kim to a fine of 1.5 million won.



Kim was indicted for providing meals worth 104,000 won to six individuals, including spouses of former and current Democratic Party lawmakers, using a corporate card from the office of Gyeonggi Province in August 2021, when Lee Jae-myung was the governor.



The card payment was reportedly made by Ms. Bae, who is known to be Kim's aide, and the first trial court viewed Bae and Kim as accomplices.



The court dismissed all appeals raised by Kim and the prosecution, stating that the original judgment was justified.



The court noted, "Bae frequently used the corporate card while assisting Kim in close proximity, and it is difficult to see that Bae made the payment solely without Kim's tacit approval or consent."



Kim's attorney expressed disappointment.



[Kim Chil-jun/Kim Hye-kyung's attorney: "Once again, we have a disappointing ruling, just like in the first trial. We should seek a reevaluation through the appeal process…."]



According to the Public Official Election Act, if a fine of more than 1 million won is confirmed, the right to vote is revoked for five years, and election campaigning is restricted.



However, if an appeal is filed against the appeals court ruling, the likelihood of a final ruling before the presidential election is low, so it is expected that Kim's campaigning activities for the election will not be significantly affected.



