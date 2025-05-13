News 9

New witness speaks in Yoon trial

[Anchor]

Today (May 12), the third trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of being the mastermind behind an insurrection was held.

It was his first public appearance, but he did not respond to any questions from the press.

During the trial, there was testimony that Yoon instructed to "break down the door and enter the National Assembly even if it meant using firearms."

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol walked from the car he arrived in to the entrance of the court.

This was the first time he faced the press during his criminal trial.

However, there were no responses to various questions.

[“(Do you have any intention of apologizing for declaring emergency martial law?) …. ”]

[“(You were the first president in constitutional history to declare martial law after a military dictatorship; do you still consider yourself a liberal democrat?) …. (Now that the presidential election is approaching, do you have any message for the public?) …. ”]

During this process, security personnel forcibly took turns grabbed the questioning reporter's arms.

The witness who testified in the third trial was an aide who was in the same car as former Commander Lee Jin-woo during the emergency martial law.

Captain Oh Sang-bae, the aide, testified that he heard four phone calls exchanged between former Commander Lee and former President Yoon via a secure phone.

He stated, "Former President Yoon instructed, 'Go to the main assembly hall and carry out four people one by one,'" and added, "He said to break down the door and enter, even if it means using firearms."

When former Commander Lee seemed shocked and did not respond, former President Yoon reportedly urged him as if to force him.

In the fourth call, he also mentioned that he heard the instruction, "Even if the resolution to lift martial law passes, I can declare martial law two or three more times, so continue."

Captain Oh initially thought that former President Yoon was doing the right thing legally and would take responsibility, but after seeing the press conference from Yoon's side, he felt that he had abandoned his subordinate.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/Former President Yoon's side/Dec. 19, 2024: "The president has never mentioned the word 'arrest' at all…."]

Former President Yoon's side raised doubts about the credibility of Captain Oh's testimony, mentioning that he did not speak directly but heard it from the side.

In response to the defense's question about the absence of call records between former Commander Lee and former President Yoon on the secure phone, Captain Oh insisted, "There is no doubt," stating that the screen of the security phone handed to him clearly displayed 'Mr. President.'

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

