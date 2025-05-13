News 9

Lee's trials all postponed

입력 2025.05.13 (01:24)

[Anchor]

The appellate court handling the 'witness tampering case' of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has postponed the first trial date until after the presidential election.

With the postponement of this trial following the re-examination of the public election law case and the Daejang-dong trial, the obligation for candidate Lee to appear in court during the election period has been completely eliminated.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

The first formal trial for the second instance regarding the witness tampering charges against candidate Lee Jae-myung was originally scheduled for the 20th of this month.

However, this trial has also been postponed until after the 'June 3 presidential election'.

The Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 3, which is handling the case, announced that the trial date for the witness tampering case has been changed to 'to be determined later' as candidate Lee registered as a presidential candidate last weekend.

This means that the first trial date will be set later.

Previously, the court for the re-examination of the public election law case had postponed the first trial date from the 15th of this month to the 18th of next month, and the court for the Daejang-dong case also postponed the originally scheduled trial dates this month to the 24th of next month.

All of these changes were accepted based on the candidate's request for a change of dates.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/May 7: "It is very important to ensure that the exercise of sovereignty is not hindered. The court must make a reasonable decision in accordance with this constitutional spirit...."]

As all three courts accepted the candidate's request for a change of dates, the obligation for him to appear in court during the election campaign period has been eliminated.

On the 27th, the Suwon District Court is scheduled to hold a preparatory hearing for the case involving the remittance to North Korea by Ssangbangwool and the misuse of corporate cards, but there is no obligation for the candidate to attend as it is a preparatory procedure.

Separately, the first instance trial for the private contractors in the Daejang-dong case is expected to conclude next month.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

신현욱
신현욱 기자

