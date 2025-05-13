News 9

Pork and egg prices surge

입력 2025.05.13 (01:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Just when it seemed that the prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes were stabilizing, the prices of eggs and pork have now skyrocketed.

The government plans to increase imports to curb the rising trend.

Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

In the meat section of a large supermarket.

People are reaching for imported meat rather than domestic products.

This is due to the sharply increased prices.

[Lee Bo-seul/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I used to buy a lot of domestic products, but now I think imported ones are tasty too, so I'm buying them these days. I have two kids..."]

Last month, the price of pork belly rose to around 2,400 won per 100 grams, which is over 7% higher than the average of the past three years.

This month, it has risen to around 2,600 won.

The relatively cheaper part, the front leg meat, has seen an even larger increase.

Compared to the average of the past three years, it has risen by nearly 20%.

Egg prices have also jumped significantly.

The price of a pack of 10 special eggs, which was around 3,200 won in March, rose to around 3,600 won last month.

[Bakery Industry Official: "For businesses like ours that use a lot of it, the cost of ingredients can vary by several hundred thousand won a month, and if that accumulates over a year, it can amount to several million won."]

Food prices are pulling up overall prices.

The government has decided to lower the tariff quotas on processed egg products and pork, following the high prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes seen last winter, to increase import volumes.

[Hong In-ki/Director of Distribution and Consumption Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are continuously expanding the list of food raw material tariff quota items. At the beginning of the year, there were 13 items, and now we are applying tariff quotas to 21 items."]

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs expects that this year's fruit production will be similar to the average year, as the impact of wildfires is limited and there has been little cold damage in spring.

KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pork and egg prices surge
    • 입력 2025-05-13 01:24:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Just when it seemed that the prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes were stabilizing, the prices of eggs and pork have now skyrocketed.

The government plans to increase imports to curb the rising trend.

Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

In the meat section of a large supermarket.

People are reaching for imported meat rather than domestic products.

This is due to the sharply increased prices.

[Lee Bo-seul/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I used to buy a lot of domestic products, but now I think imported ones are tasty too, so I'm buying them these days. I have two kids..."]

Last month, the price of pork belly rose to around 2,400 won per 100 grams, which is over 7% higher than the average of the past three years.

This month, it has risen to around 2,600 won.

The relatively cheaper part, the front leg meat, has seen an even larger increase.

Compared to the average of the past three years, it has risen by nearly 20%.

Egg prices have also jumped significantly.

The price of a pack of 10 special eggs, which was around 3,200 won in March, rose to around 3,600 won last month.

[Bakery Industry Official: "For businesses like ours that use a lot of it, the cost of ingredients can vary by several hundred thousand won a month, and if that accumulates over a year, it can amount to several million won."]

Food prices are pulling up overall prices.

The government has decided to lower the tariff quotas on processed egg products and pork, following the high prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes seen last winter, to increase import volumes.

[Hong In-ki/Director of Distribution and Consumption Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are continuously expanding the list of food raw material tariff quota items. At the beginning of the year, there were 13 items, and now we are applying tariff quotas to 21 items."]

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs expects that this year's fruit production will be similar to the average year, as the impact of wildfires is limited and there has been little cold damage in spring.

KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.
최지현
최지현

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 <br>반도체·기술혁신 강조

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 반도체·기술혁신 강조
김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…<br>“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”

김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”
이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…<br>“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”

이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”
대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달

대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.