Pork and egg prices surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Just when it seemed that the prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes were stabilizing, the prices of eggs and pork have now skyrocketed.



The government plans to increase imports to curb the rising trend.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



In the meat section of a large supermarket.



People are reaching for imported meat rather than domestic products.



This is due to the sharply increased prices.



[Lee Bo-seul/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I used to buy a lot of domestic products, but now I think imported ones are tasty too, so I'm buying them these days. I have two kids..."]



Last month, the price of pork belly rose to around 2,400 won per 100 grams, which is over 7% higher than the average of the past three years.



This month, it has risen to around 2,600 won.



The relatively cheaper part, the front leg meat, has seen an even larger increase.



Compared to the average of the past three years, it has risen by nearly 20%.



Egg prices have also jumped significantly.



The price of a pack of 10 special eggs, which was around 3,200 won in March, rose to around 3,600 won last month.



[Bakery Industry Official: "For businesses like ours that use a lot of it, the cost of ingredients can vary by several hundred thousand won a month, and if that accumulates over a year, it can amount to several million won."]



Food prices are pulling up overall prices.



The government has decided to lower the tariff quotas on processed egg products and pork, following the high prices of vegetables like napa cabbage and radishes seen last winter, to increase import volumes.



[Hong In-ki/Director of Distribution and Consumption Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "We are continuously expanding the list of food raw material tariff quota items. At the beginning of the year, there were 13 items, and now we are applying tariff quotas to 21 items."]



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs expects that this year's fruit production will be similar to the average year, as the impact of wildfires is limited and there has been little cold damage in spring.



KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!