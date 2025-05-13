Warning signs for foundry exports

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A first agreement has been reached between the U.S. and China, but we still have a long way to go.



Here are our export figures from earlier this month.



Exports have decreased by a staggering 24% compared to the same period last year.



While the long holiday had an impact, exports to the U.S. have dropped by over 30% due to tariffs.



In particular, exports of passenger cars have decreased by 23%, and exports of automotive parts and steel have dropped by over 40%.



All of these are items that the U.S. has imposed a high 25% tariff on.



The red light for exports has gone beyond warning levels, leading to assessments that it is actually resulting in an economic slowdown.



Amid such circumstances, performance of semiconductors stand out.



They have increased exports by 14%, serving as a pillar for our exports.



However, there are many obstacles to maintaining this growth trend.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



TSMC, the world's number one in the foundry sector, which refers to custom semiconductor manufacturing.



In the first quarter of this year alone, it recorded sales of 37 trillion won.



This is due to securing big tech clients like Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.



With advanced technology at its U.S. factories, its 2-nanometer manufacturing is causing the trend of 'concentrated demand' to become increasingly severe.



This poses a burden for Samsung Electronics, which finds it difficult to secure clients.



[Kim Yang-pyeong/Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Since the technology has been developed almost jointly, it is not easy to take away those clients with just superior manufacturing processes."]



Despite handling both memory and non-memory sectors in addition to foundry, Samsung Electronics' sales in the first quarter lagged behind TSMC by over 10 trillion won.



The sales gap has been widening since last year, with a difference of 59 percentage points in foundry market share.



Samsung Electronics claims it will secure clients by improving technology and increasing yield, but this is a time-consuming process.



[Noh Mi-jeong/Samsung Electronics Foundry Division Executive Director/Apr. 30: "We plan to actively expand new orders by enhancing customer trust through stable mass production."]



Meanwhile, Intel, once a dominant player, has declared the revival of its foundry business and is trying to catch up with Samsung.



Intel is promoting its 1.8 nanometer process, which is more advanced than Samsung and TSMC.



It is leveraging its diverse supply chain and numerous factories in the U.S. to attract customers, emphasizing its tariff-free advantage.



The competition in the foundry sector is heating up.



Additionally, the semiconductor tariffs that the U.S. is expected to impose soon are another variable for exports.



The increasing self-sufficiency of China's semiconductor industry, a major customer for our general-purpose semiconductors, could also pose a burden to our industry in the future.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



