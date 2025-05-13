News 9

Warning signs for foundry exports

입력 2025.05.13 (01:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A first agreement has been reached between the U.S. and China, but we still have a long way to go.

Here are our export figures from earlier this month.

Exports have decreased by a staggering 24% compared to the same period last year.

While the long holiday had an impact, exports to the U.S. have dropped by over 30% due to tariffs.

In particular, exports of passenger cars have decreased by 23%, and exports of automotive parts and steel have dropped by over 40%.

All of these are items that the U.S. has imposed a high 25% tariff on.

The red light for exports has gone beyond warning levels, leading to assessments that it is actually resulting in an economic slowdown.

Amid such circumstances, performance of semiconductors stand out.

They have increased exports by 14%, serving as a pillar for our exports.

However, there are many obstacles to maintaining this growth trend.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

TSMC, the world's number one in the foundry sector, which refers to custom semiconductor manufacturing.

In the first quarter of this year alone, it recorded sales of 37 trillion won.

This is due to securing big tech clients like Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.

With advanced technology at its U.S. factories, its 2-nanometer manufacturing is causing the trend of 'concentrated demand' to become increasingly severe.

This poses a burden for Samsung Electronics, which finds it difficult to secure clients.

[Kim Yang-pyeong/Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Since the technology has been developed almost jointly, it is not easy to take away those clients with just superior manufacturing processes."]

Despite handling both memory and non-memory sectors in addition to foundry, Samsung Electronics' sales in the first quarter lagged behind TSMC by over 10 trillion won.

The sales gap has been widening since last year, with a difference of 59 percentage points in foundry market share.

Samsung Electronics claims it will secure clients by improving technology and increasing yield, but this is a time-consuming process.

[Noh Mi-jeong/Samsung Electronics Foundry Division Executive Director/Apr. 30: "We plan to actively expand new orders by enhancing customer trust through stable mass production."]

Meanwhile, Intel, once a dominant player, has declared the revival of its foundry business and is trying to catch up with Samsung.

Intel is promoting its 1.8 nanometer process, which is more advanced than Samsung and TSMC.

It is leveraging its diverse supply chain and numerous factories in the U.S. to attract customers, emphasizing its tariff-free advantage.

The competition in the foundry sector is heating up.

Additionally, the semiconductor tariffs that the U.S. is expected to impose soon are another variable for exports.

The increasing self-sufficiency of China's semiconductor industry, a major customer for our general-purpose semiconductors, could also pose a burden to our industry in the future.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Warning signs for foundry exports
    • 입력 2025-05-13 01:24:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

A first agreement has been reached between the U.S. and China, but we still have a long way to go.

Here are our export figures from earlier this month.

Exports have decreased by a staggering 24% compared to the same period last year.

While the long holiday had an impact, exports to the U.S. have dropped by over 30% due to tariffs.

In particular, exports of passenger cars have decreased by 23%, and exports of automotive parts and steel have dropped by over 40%.

All of these are items that the U.S. has imposed a high 25% tariff on.

The red light for exports has gone beyond warning levels, leading to assessments that it is actually resulting in an economic slowdown.

Amid such circumstances, performance of semiconductors stand out.

They have increased exports by 14%, serving as a pillar for our exports.

However, there are many obstacles to maintaining this growth trend.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

TSMC, the world's number one in the foundry sector, which refers to custom semiconductor manufacturing.

In the first quarter of this year alone, it recorded sales of 37 trillion won.

This is due to securing big tech clients like Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.

With advanced technology at its U.S. factories, its 2-nanometer manufacturing is causing the trend of 'concentrated demand' to become increasingly severe.

This poses a burden for Samsung Electronics, which finds it difficult to secure clients.

[Kim Yang-pyeong/Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "Since the technology has been developed almost jointly, it is not easy to take away those clients with just superior manufacturing processes."]

Despite handling both memory and non-memory sectors in addition to foundry, Samsung Electronics' sales in the first quarter lagged behind TSMC by over 10 trillion won.

The sales gap has been widening since last year, with a difference of 59 percentage points in foundry market share.

Samsung Electronics claims it will secure clients by improving technology and increasing yield, but this is a time-consuming process.

[Noh Mi-jeong/Samsung Electronics Foundry Division Executive Director/Apr. 30: "We plan to actively expand new orders by enhancing customer trust through stable mass production."]

Meanwhile, Intel, once a dominant player, has declared the revival of its foundry business and is trying to catch up with Samsung.

Intel is promoting its 1.8 nanometer process, which is more advanced than Samsung and TSMC.

It is leveraging its diverse supply chain and numerous factories in the U.S. to attract customers, emphasizing its tariff-free advantage.

The competition in the foundry sector is heating up.

Additionally, the semiconductor tariffs that the U.S. is expected to impose soon are another variable for exports.

The increasing self-sufficiency of China's semiconductor industry, a major customer for our general-purpose semiconductors, could also pose a burden to our industry in the future.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 <br>반도체·기술혁신 강조

이재명, 광화문 출정식…‘K이니셔티브 벨트’ 돌며 반도체·기술혁신 강조
김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…<br>“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”

김문수, 서울-대전-대구 유세…“민생·경제·안보 대통령 되겠다”
이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…<br>“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”

이준석, ‘청년·미래’ 강조…“단일화 쇼 아닌 정면돌파”
대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달

대법, 국회에 ‘대법원장 청문회’ 불출석 의사 전달
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.