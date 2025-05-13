School mass food poisoning suspected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In an elementary school that postponed the start of the school year due to building safety issues last February, over 100 students and staff have shown symptoms of food poisoning, prompting an epidemiological investigation.



It appears that this incident occurred as school meals were served from an external vedor in the school gymnasium because the cafeteria building had closed. Anxiety is increasing among parents.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



An elementary school in Seoul is currently undergoing construction.



As lunchtime approaches, students move to the gymnasium where temporary food service is taking place.



After the meal on the 8th, over 100 students and staff have complained of symptoms such as abdominal pain and vomiting, suspected to be food poisoning.



This accounts for about 10% of all the students and staff.



[Parent of OO Elementary School/voice altered: "In our class, there are two or three (suspected food poisoning cases)? They came from the health center...."]



This school had delayed the start of the school year and closed one of its buildings that was constructed in the 1960s due to safety concerns raised at the end of February.



With the cafeteria also unavailable, an external catering company has been temporarily serving food prepared off-site in the gymnasium.



Despite the outbreak of suspected food poisoning, the catering service from the vendor continued as usual.



[Official from OO Elementary School/voice altered: "We did (serve food), and the school clinic provided hand sanitizer and tissues because we were worried the parents would feel anxious...."]



Considering the ongoing epidemiological investigation, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education stated that discussions have taken place between health authorities and the school.



Parents are expressing their frustration, saying their concerns have become a reality.



[Parent of OO Elementary School/voice altered: "I thought something like this would happen. As it gets warmer from May, I was worried that the food from the external vendor might spoil...."]



The situation is expected to remain chaotic for about the next two months until the final results of the epidemiological investigation are released.



With concerns about building safety and the outbreak of suspected collective food poisoning, the worries of parents at the school are growing.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



