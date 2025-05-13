Fake cosmetics seller caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A company that sold Chinese products imitating famous overseas cosmetics as genuine has been caught.



They were sold for less than half the price of the genuine products, and the methods of selling were so clever that this went on for seven years.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



This is a well-known cosmetic familiar to many as the 'brown bottle'.



The selling price is about 20,000 won.



It's incredibly cheap.



These are counterfeit products listed on a Chinese website.



They brought in fake cosmetics purchased at such a low price and sold over 130,000 units in Korea over the past seven years until last year.



This amounts to 18 billion won based on the regular price.



The genuine product is sold for about 90,000 won at department stores, while the counterfeit is less than half that price.



As you can see, from the packaging to the contents, it is difficult to distinguish them with the naked eye.



The suspicion was further reduced by claiming it was 'purchased directly from overseas'.



They sent the fake cosmetics purchased in China to a ghost company set up in the United States, and then imported them to Korea, creating a legitimate appearance.



They submitted counterfeit receipts to domestic shopping malls to avoid suspicion.



If there had been no reports of side effects, they might not have been caught until now.



Similar methods could emerge at any time, but it is very difficult for consumers to distinguish them.



Basic practices include copying logos and instruction manuals.



With the replicated serial numbers, the manufacturing date and expiration date can also be checked.



The only realistic way to distinguish them is by the language on the cosmetic packaging.



If the ingredient names are written in Korean, it is a legitimate imported product.



[Lee Seung-chang/Team Leader, Incheon Airport Customs: "The expiration date and usage period are written in Korean. If you check those labels carefully, you can purchase them safely."]



If counterfeiters even copy this, the only way to suspect is if the price is too low.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



