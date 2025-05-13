Impact of the Hanwha coaching staff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The biggest topic in the professional baseball world these days is the Hanwha Eagles, the team that has forgotten how to lose.



Behind their 12-game winning streak in 33 years, the roles of manager Kim Kyung-moon and the coaching staff, who led the strongest pitching staff and explosive batting lineup, cannot be overlooked.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



After throwing a pitch and blowing a breath.



In the unusual chilly weather of mid-April, starting pitcher Ponce kept bringing his hand to his mouth.



Perhaps due to his frozen hands, Ponce struggled from the first inning, prompting coach Yang Sang-moon to come to the mound and hold his hand. Ponce responded with a stellar performance of 7 innings, no runs, and 12 strikeouts.



On the 9th, a critical moment in their 12-game winning streak, manager Kim Kyung-moon's strategic baseball paid off.



Trailing by two runs in the 7th inning, when Kiwoom changed pitchers, he brought in pinch hitter Lee Do-yoon to break the ice for the offense.



Following that, the pinch-hitting card of Kim Tae-yeon and the use of Lee Won-seok as a pinch runner also hit the mark, allowing them to quickly tie the game.



He is the oldest active manager at 66 years of age, but he was bolder than anyone in critical moments.



The subsequent defense was as perfect as the offense.



After allowing consecutive right-field hits to Choi Joo-hwan and Lee Joo-hyung, they found themselves in a crisis with no outs and runners on first and second.



The next batter, Cardenas, was neatly handled with a double play.



If it had been in his previous defensive position, it would have been a hit, but this time, Hwang Young-mook seemed to predict the direction and caught it perfectly.



Then, with Kim Tae-jin's ground ball, Hwang Young-mook handled it well, finishing the 7th inning without allowing any runs. Both times, the defensive coach's position adjustments proved to be a brilliant move.



[Commentary: "It would be nice if couaches were awarded MVP's too."]



[Hwang Young-mook/Hanwha: "I think it worked out because the defensive coach set the shift that way. At that moment, I thought, 'Ah! It worked.' Thank you, coach."]



With the strongest mound boasting the lowest ERA and the power of the batting lineup led by Noh Si-hwan and Moon Hyun-bin.



And the coaching staff, who have infinite trust from the players.



The balanced run of Hanwha is evoking memories of the 1999 championship for the fans.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!